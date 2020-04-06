Let’s cut to the chase. Racial bias, particularly and negatively affecting African Americans, is inherent in our criminal justice system and lingers in our larger society as well. One would have to bury his or her head in the sand to deny this.
Despite anyone’s honest attempts at objectivity, every human being, regardless of the superficial physical differences we categorize as “race,” has inherent biases and human institutions reflect those biases.
Sociologists recognize “even among those who display egalitarian attitudes, an implicit or aversive racism is still maintained subconsciously.” And while explicit racism has, for most people, become unacceptable, a more subtle bias remains — often unintentional.
There’s no easy solution to the unconscious bias influencing us. Psychologist Joshua Correll says this is especially so considering “our evolutionary propensity to be wary of those who seem unfamiliar or different from us, and they’re guided by prevailing cultural stereotypes that run so deep they can even make African Americans suspicious of people of their own race.”
If bias is inherent to our natures, then what can we do?
We can start by being honest. Let’s recognize our past and admit its influence on present-day reality. Let’s also acknowledge that America has come a long way toward healing our racial divisions.
This isn’t happening in America today. Noisy fringe elements of white supremacists and Antifa fascists exist but are thankfully marginal. More concerning are the self-proclaimed “mainstream” Democrats, academics, media, and non-governmental organizations whose political and social agendas (not to mention their personal status and incomes) rely on a continuing narrative of racial discord.
African American Kentucky State professor Wilfred Reilly charges progressive activists and a “wildly dishonest” media with creating a “background zeitgeist” he calls the “Continuing Oppression Narrative” where “subtle new forms of racism like ‘white privilege’ and ‘cultural appropriation’ are oppressing minorities as much as old-school prejudice ever did.”
Last August, the New York Times initiated “The 1619 Project,” ostensibly with the goal of re-examining the legacy of slavery. While the inquiry could have been (and is, in many respects) a valid corrective to “the blindly celebratory histories” that once dominated our nation’s historical understanding, some of it appears to be an ideological project serving a progressive 21st-century political narrative.
So, instead of honestly contributing to understanding the lasting harms of slavery, the project’s left-wing ideological bias elicited factual criticism from scholars and writers of every color, allowing its dismissal by those who prefer to gloss over some of the valid issues it raised.
While the 1619 Project seemed focused on the hypocrisy of our founding documents, President Barack Obama held a more aspirational view when he observed the ideals of America’s founding as containing the seeds of its redemption. He saw, as did Martin Luther King, “the ideal of liberty and justice for all in a union that could be and should be perfected over time.”
“What were needed were Americans in successive generations who were willing to do their part to narrow the gap between the promise of our ideals and the reality of their time.”
Instead of narrowing that gap, many are squandering this time mired in the divisive nature of progressive identity politics, deliberately pitting groups against each other in the quest for power.
More than undermining efforts by those honestly working to urge the broader population to acknowledge and participate in addressing the underlying racial bias that remains, propagandists on the left and right, by dishonestly overstating or understating the extent of racial problems, serve only to create further division and incite the hatefulness that has historically led to some of mankind’s worst racial, ethnic and religious atrocities.