Thank you, TH, for weekly local COVID-19 data. Aug. 25 data reported one COVID-related death and seven people hospitalized.
Reminded me of another deadly disease. Addiction. Could the data on this health crisis be reported weekly? The deaths, overdoses and related suicides? Those who try to get help for alcohol and/or drug addiction are turned away literally and left on the streets to die. Suicide becomes the only way out for some addicts. Hospital beds and mental facilities are full and cemeteries are getting fuller.
Many young children are being abused and neglected living with addicted parents, going to school hungry without the basic necessities. The emotional and physical pain these children endure is heartbreaking.
Some removed from their parents and home emotionally traumatized.
Most of these children are overlooked, excused and forgotten. This medical crisis has over taken the U.S.
Where is the data of the overdoses, deaths and drug related suicides? Where is the data of the children who are suffering at home or removed due to this disease?
Thank you to the TH for printing valuable COVID-19 data. A big shout out to police officers, dispatchers and the Drug Task Force for the work they do.
In closing, could the deadly disease of addiction be tracked and published? Could the data be reported on related deaths, overdoses, suicides and children removed from homes? Those harmed physically, mentally and emotionally? Data please? The drugs are pouring in more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.