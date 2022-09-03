Thank you, TH, for weekly local COVID-19 data. Aug. 25 data reported one COVID-related death and seven people hospitalized.

Reminded me of another deadly disease. Addiction. Could the data on this health crisis be reported weekly? The deaths, overdoses and related suicides? Those who try to get help for alcohol and/or drug addiction are turned away literally and left on the streets to die. Suicide becomes the only way out for some addicts. Hospital beds and mental facilities are full and cemeteries are getting fuller.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.