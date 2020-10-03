There’s politics, as usual, and then there’s extraordinary politics. Wisconsin’s Republican leadership in our recent past have committed some of the most egregious examples:
- The lame duck handcuffing of incoming Governor Evers.
- Forcing the primary election in the face of COVID-19 concerns.
- Suing the governor, not for any opposition to his administration’s efforts to protect public health, nor to offer their own plan, but only to say “you can’t do that.”
- Gaveling in and out of session in 30 seconds, avoiding any effort to discuss police reform.
These acts are not politics as usual. Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald are the “leaders” of this style of governance, if it can be called that. In southwest Wisconsin, we can’t vote against Vos or Fitzgerald, but we can vote against their yes-men. Travis Tranel may come across as a “nice guy” when interacting with constituents, but make no mistake, his legislative priorities are not for the betterment of southwest Wisconsin.
On Nov. 3, we have the opportunity to elect someone who will act in the genuine interest of the citizens of the 49th Assembly district. Shaun Murphy-Lopez will vote independently, with our rural interests in mind.