President Tsai Ing-wen has just made an important visit to the United States. In reaction, the communist government of China has broadcast predictable belligerency, threatened retaliation and sanctioned selected organizations. This is nothing new.

She met at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles with Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives, who represents California’s 20th Congressional District. The district is in the rich agricultural Central Valley, including part of Sequoia National Park and the Sequoia National Monument.

Recommended for you

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.