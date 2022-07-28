“ ... crucial decisions are made, today as thousands of years ago, in terms of intuitive guesses and preferences of a few men in positions of authority.” — Kahneman, 1974
Two generations ago (1977), Exxon’s senior research scientist James Black delivered a speech to Corporate Exxon about “global warming.” Black warned further release of fossil fuel derived greenhouse gases will heat the climate during the next decades. The effects of such warming will promote extreme weather events including droughts, extreme flooding, intense hurricanes, and more severe tornadoes, all due to global warming-induced increases in atmospheric moisture and temperatures.
Instead of reducing greenhouse gases, Exxon, and other fossil fuel corporations, began a ’50s tobacco-like strategy to create confusion about climate change science. Coal, gas, and oil industries poured multi-millions of dollars to lobbying, “think tank” propaganda, and pro-fossil fuel political candidates.
During the next four decades, a rise in global greenhouse gases with its subsequent and concomitant increase in global temperatures occurred. As predicted, there was increased “extremes” in weather events. The Polar and Greenland ice caps substantially melted. Marine coral reefs have turned white and died. The northern permafrost began melting over a decade ago.
Climate change is here. It’s now. It’s the new normal, and it’s worsening as our representatives continue to do nothing. It only will get worse. As a definition of hypocrisy, while professing climate change denial, ExxonMobil has plans for offshore drilling after the Arctic Polar ice completely melts.
Many of the predicted global weather extremes act as a warning for our future problems. These include the following: During July of 2019, Anchorage, Alaska, recorded its first high temperature above 90 degrees. On June 20,2020, Verkhoyansk, Russia, hit triple digits — 100.4 degrees — for the first time in Siberian history. During 2020, both the Alaskan and Siberian interior had large inaccessible fires for the first time, that were left to burn out. During 2020 an intense heat wave in the Pacific Northwest killed hundreds. On March 19, 2022, both the Arctic and Antarctic stations exhibited temperatures at least 50 degrees above the average.
On June 14, 2022, the following climate change-induced extremes occurred: 1.) Severe storms moved across the upper Midwest, and 700,000 were left without electric power as winds exceeded 80 mph. 2.) The Southwest and lower Midwest experienced extreme heat with 125 million people under a heat advisory. Several thousand cattle in Kansas perished from the heat 3.) Conditions (rapid snowmelt and intense rains) in Yellowstone were optimal for extreme flooding. This resulted in washing out several residences, highways and all the park entrances, and 4) Wildfires raged in New Mexico and Arizona. The single day damages were in the billions of dollars.
This is an additional global warming catastrophe prediction whereby we experience simultaneous extreme disasters straining our capacity to respond. We soon won’t have sufficient manpower and finances to deal with them. Much of the damage that occurred on this one day takes decades to restore. Some will go unrepaired. For decades, our political parties and their representatives have demonstrated themselves to be venal, self-serving, obliged to corporations, and bent towards being characters rather than having character.
The long-term ineptitude of our government stems from electing and reelecting a confederacy of deniers who were financially promoted and paid for by dark fossil fuel money advertising. Our youth are already (and in future will be) paying the price of long-term political procrastination!
Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.
