“ ... crucial decisions are made, today as thousands of years ago, in terms of intuitive guesses and preferences of a few men in positions of authority.” — Kahneman, 1974

Two generations ago (1977), Exxon’s senior research scientist James Black delivered a speech to Corporate Exxon about “global warming.” Black warned further release of fossil fuel derived greenhouse gases will heat the climate during the next decades. The effects of such warming will promote extreme weather events including droughts, extreme flooding, intense hurricanes, and more severe tornadoes, all due to global warming-induced increases in atmospheric moisture and temperatures.

Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.

