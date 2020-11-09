I have a tip for people like me with shaky hands who have trouble buttoning shirts. I discovered if I use a needle nose pliers to reach through the buttonhole, and pull the button through, it’s much quicker. I hope this can help others.
Letter: Some advice that's right on the button
