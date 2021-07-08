I waited in anticipation for the Sunday TH Paper hoping to see another article written by Gary Moore, who has been writing about his upcoming death.
And there it was: “Dying in public: Hopes are to help others deal with it”.
I wanted to read it slowly, to take it all in, to ponder over Gary’s inspiring words and the meaning behind them and the man.
Gary’s words about death, dying and having hope while waiting and believing in miracles have been inspirational. Showing how to replace fear with peace and bring a calm along with acceptance for what we can’t change but know and believe God can. How to overcome fear, chaos, anxiety and mental anguish through hope.
Gary has given a life lesson in his dying to give us peace in facing death along with a great example of what faith is and how it sustains us through uncertainty. What a gift to others.
Even though I haven’t met Gary, I believe I know him. As he says, he is a man who uses both his mind and heart to use his words to speak to others in a genuine concerning and loving way. Someone who serves the great physician, the God of miracles. A man who believes in both prayer and answered prayer, who knows and embraces the peace and joy only God could give.
So, Gary this is to thank you. I know I speak for many.