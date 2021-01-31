In such complex and uncertain times, we do not need another handpicked by City Hall bureaucrat who will continue to make the same promises and tell us the same lies! Nichole Weber has differentiated herself from the other two candidates running for Dubuque City Council. She is not afraid to stand alone and fight for the people! Nichole’s integrity and perseverance will take Dubuque in a direction that will benefit our community!
Nichole has been very involved in local politics but is definitely not a career politician. She has experienced firsthand the weakness in the system and has spent time with local residents on a broad range of issues to better understand the people’s needs and desired change! Nichole’s strong drive to run for City Council is out of genuine concern for local residents and businesses, and she has the passion and desire to be the change we all seek!
Nichole holds a BA in aviation management and business administration from the University of Dubuque, and a Master’s degree in mental health therapy with a specialization in forensics. Nichole’s experience will be extremely beneficial in the times of recovery that lie ahead!
Nichole provides a new avenue of hope for this community and desire to effectively serve Ward 1 residents! Nichole is a natural born leader who has demonstrated great courage and strength to ask the hard questions … exactly what is needed!