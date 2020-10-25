Among the most difficult choices on the November ballot in Iowa for independent-minded voters is the race for U.S. Senate.
As the first woman Iowa ever sent to Congress, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has done some good things for the state and undoubtedly works hard. But in other areas, Ernst fails to make the case for herself as possessing the ability to effect change on the national stage, and the game she talks isn’t always the game she walks.
Her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, can passionately articulate her ideas for cultivating small business and agriculture. Having never been in politics, Greenfield would have a significant learning curve in front of her on the ways of Washington and the legislative process.
Weighing the strengths and weaknesses of both candidates, Greenfield narrowly receives the endorsement of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board for the U.S. Senate.
For her part, Ernst deserves credit for her work on the CARES Act, and she was involved in the crafting of the Payroll Protection Plan that brought more than $5 billion to struggling Iowa businesses. She is passionate about child care and worked across the aisle on measures to support child care workers. And she joined others in the Iowa delegation to win a victory on renewable fuels.
It’s easy for endorsements to favor incumbency. Elected officials gain volumes of knowledge once they have spent some time in the seat, so typically, they can speak with a depth of understanding few challengers can match. With the longest term of any elected officials, a U.S. senator gets six years to establish a record and notch accomplishments. However, Ernst comes up short on achievements in her first term regarding some critical issues.
Ernst’s first campaign gained national attention with her promise to make government “squeal” by cutting spending. But it’s difficult to assess where she took on government spending. While the GOP promised to “repeal and replace” Obamacare in the 2016 election, no such replacement has been forthcoming — even with two years of a Republican triumvirate in the Senate, House of Representatives and presidency.
Ernst prides herself on her accessibility, mirroring Sen. Chuck Grassley’s effort to get to all 99 counties in Iowa each year. But many of those events are private gatherings of Ernst’s supporters and tours of GOP-leaning businesses with fewer opportunities for average citizens to ask the senator questions.
Meeting with newspapers and fielding questions provides another opportunity for access. Six years ago, Ernst snubbed the editorial boards of the Des Moines Register, the Quad City Times, the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the TH. This time around, the TH Editorial Board did get an interview with Ernst, though most of our colleagues did not. A truly accessible political figure would take advantage of those opportunities.
Even more troubling has been Ernst’s repeating the president’s faulty rhetoric on COVID-19, questioning the numbers of virus-
related illnesses and suggesting health care providers might be inflating the numbers. Asked about that last point by the TH, Ernst, to her credit, called it a “blunder” and said she has apologized to health care workers.
When it came to proceeding with a Supreme Court nomination just before the election, Ernst followed most in her party and did just what she refused to do in a similar situation in 2016. Ernst claims this situation is different because in 2016, the government was divided with a Republican Senate and Democratic president. (Apparently, the Democratic House of 2020 doesn’t count because members aren’t part of the nominating process?)
Yes, the Constitution allows for the nomination to proceed. But most Americans just want things to be fair. And doing it one way in 2016 and the other way in 2020 just doesn’t seem fair.
Greenfield has a strong background in agriculture and as a small-business leader. She spoke easily in the most recent debate about the specific price of corn and the challenge that commodities prices present to farmers, while Ernst missed badly on her attempt to guess at the price of soybeans.
Greenfield brings ideas to the table about addressing the current challenges facing the state — including a focus on workers to expand and extend unemployment benefits and develop another round of the PPP. She envisions a massive infrastructure plan that could put people back to work and strengthen Iowa’s roads and bridges. She supports a modernized immigration process that would be welcoming to new Iowans and grow our economy.
Greenfield underscores the importance of lowering prescription drug costs. While she couldn’t provide a lot of specifics beyond closing corporate loopholes and ending tax credits for big pharma, she recognizes the importance of this issue to Iowans and promises to make it a priority.
With little political capital to her name, however, Greenfield would have to build coalitions and learn the legislative process to make headway on her goals.
Ernst had six years to show Iowa her capabilities. She tallied some wins but fell short of what we hoped to see.
In the estimation of the TH Editorial Board, Greenfield deserves a shot at making her mark for Iowa.