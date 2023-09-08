The thought of hosting a big dinner party would be enough to strike fear in the hearts of most people. Now imagine hosting 475 people at that dinner party. That’s exactly what happened in downtown Dubuque on Sunday night.
Project Rooted cofounders Whitney Sanger and Kevin Scharpf took it in stride and served up a Southern-themed spread of fresh foods throwing Dubuque’s biggest dinner party for just shy of 500 people at “The Rooted Table,” an outdoor community event held at Jackson Park.
Oh, and also, it was 93 degrees on Sunday.
Complete with gourmet food and white tablecloths, this feast fed a staggering amount of people, seated elbow to elbow. It was the third year in a row that the Dubuque nonprofit put on a multi-course meal prepared by local chefs and using many locally grown ingredients.
The community meal provides a great way to showcase Dubuque neighborhoods and build connections among citizens. That’s the perfect backdrop for Project Rooted, whose goal is to connect children and families with local and nutritious foods.
A tip of the chef’s hat Sanger and Scharpf, the businesses and institutions that contributed food and the 150-plus volunteers who pulled off this mammoth meal. Cheers to a job well planned and executed.
Users of Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library have an opportunity to weigh in on the facility’s potential future renovations or additions.
In June, Carnegie-Stout Public Library hired FEH Design for $40,000 to conduct an assessment to analyze current space use, collection sizes, program needs and other factors of the facility and determine if improvements are needed in the short term, along with what expected enhancements will be required in the next 10 to 20 years.
Library Director Nick Rossman said the completed space-needs assessment could include recommendations as small as moving parts of the collection around to increase space-use efficiency to as large as completing major renovations or new additions to the building.
The library now seeks input from its patrons. Library officials will hold public input sessions at which residents can both hear information about the assessment as well as contribute their own ideas for potential enhancements.
Add your voice to the mix at one of the sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20 in the library’s auditorium.
When Holy Spirit Parish sold one of the former Holy Ghost School buildings — affectionately known to Holy Ghosters as “the old building” — there were high hopes for seeing the iconic structure renovated. A developer had big plans for refurbishing it, but when state tax credits didn’t come through, the project languished.
When fire damaged the building at 2901 Central Ave. earlier this year, hopes of seeing the place restored to its former glory faded a little more.
Then came the recent announcement that siblings Jenna, Josh and Jace Manders, who own HG APT LLC, are rehabilitating the former school building to create 18 market-rate apartments. Dubuque City Council set a public hearing for Sept. 18 on a proposed development agreement would provide tax-increment financing rebates up to $393,194 over a 15-year period. The agreement also would include a $180,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000, council documents state.
Cheers to new life for this grand structure. It will be great for the North End to see this building salvaged. Parish members long have hoped the old Holy Ghost buildings would find a new use such as this one.
To see people occupying the space again will breathe new life into this special North End neighborhood.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.