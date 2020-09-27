I’m just wondering, do those of you who have written letters slamming President Trump and praising Joe Biden ever check your facts before submitting a letter?
I’ll be the first to admit I’ve been a Democrat most of my life but no more! Kids in cages? I believe that started during the Obama administration. Trump being a “womanizer” might have been true in his younger years, but I’d assume that’s in the past. How many times has Biden been accused of inappropriate behavior around women? And what about meeting his wife through a blind date when in all reality he was introduced to her by her first husband?
A previous letter stated you couldn’t possibly vote for Trump if you are a Christian. I really resent that statement. Who left “God” out of a good share of things during their convention? It wasn’t Trump! Who thinks there’s nothing wrong with abortion/infanticide? It isn’t Trump! I don’t understand how anyone can think it’s OK to murder innocents who can’t speak for themselves. Kids are a blessing from God. I’d give my life for my kids/grandkids.
I don’t know how anyone who believes in God can vote the Biden/Harris ticket. Get the facts before making your decision. It’s not a vote to be taken lightly!