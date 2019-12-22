Raising questions about the City of Dubuque’s approach to building parking structures is a legitimate inquiry. Heaven knows this Editorial Board has raised similar questions on many occasions.
But when the parking structure in question is tied to a package allowing two of downtown Dubuque’s biggest employers to purchase a historic building to make room for future expansion, well, it isn’t just about parking anymore.
Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA’s plan to purchase one of the city’s largest buildings is contingent on the city building a parking ramp nearby to accommodate employees.
The Dubuque City Council signed off last week on a development agreement tied to the estimated $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., by a partnership entity of the two companies. But the council’s support wasn’t unanimous. Council Members Brett Shaw and Luis Del Toro voted against the move after a former city transportation official questioned the need for the ramp.
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, a transportation consultant who previously served as the City of Dubuque transportation director, argues the city has existing parking garages within walking distance that are “significantly under-utilized.” They could be used to meet short-term parking needs downtown without the need for a new ramp.
It’s true, there are ramps that aren’t even close to capacity. But the request for a new ramp wasn’t pulled out of thin air. It came directly from the city’s five-year capital budget.
In March, council members signed off on a plan to spend
$20 million for the construction of a new parking facility as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement budget. Budget documents call for a replacement study in fiscal year 2024, with construction slated for the following fiscal year.
So, months ago, the council had already stated its intention to build a new ramp.
Now, along come two of the best employers in town, looking to grow and wanting to do it in downtown Dubuque. What it would take, they say, is moving the plans for the parking facility — the one the city was already planning to build — up a few years.
Not only is the request reasonable, but to turn down the offer would have been irresponsible.
If the council had rejected the proposal to purchase the Roshek Building and scuttled expansion plans for Cottingham & Butler and Heartland because of a request to accelerate construction of an already-planned parking facility, that would have been terribly short-sighted.
For years, local leaders have pointed to public-private partnerships as a key element to Dubuque’s forward momentum. Elected officials from this area have (by and large) understood that to keep a community’s economy thriving requires working in partnership with business and industry.
This development agreement is indicative of the kind of proactive working relationship that helps keep local companies growing and expanding here rather than taking their business elsewhere. Both C&B and Heartland have a national reach and either could have easily decided to expand in another city or another state.
It says volumes about Dubuque that these strong companies want to grow their businesses here. A majority of the council did the responsible thing by seeing the broader picture and casting a vote for Dubuque’s long-term economic health.