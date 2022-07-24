Abraham Lincoln famously said, “Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much the higher consideration.” It’s a sentiment that seems to have been forgotten by many politicians and policy-makers these days, especially by those who rig the rules for corporate greed, but it is no less true. Workers create wealth. Period. And Iowa workers deserve more than the small share they’ve been getting.

For more than 40 years, the productivity of American workers has been booming. Unfortunately, wages have not. That means the “fruit of labor,” i.e., “capital,” is going somewhere besides in our pockets. It is not hard to guess where. While we’re all treading water, the rich keep getting richer. This is a problem that only got worse with the pandemic — some estimates show a new billionaire was made every 30 hours during that crisis. So while many of us suffered — either because we could not work (in industries that were shut down), or because we had to go to work, no matter the danger or potential losses — the wealthiest among us kept cashing in.

Shudak is president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. He is also an active member in his union hall and an executive board member of the Iowa Federation of Labor.

