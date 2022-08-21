If you didn’t attend the Field of Miracles Game on
Aug. 11 at the Miracle League Park, you really missed out on a wonderful event. It was the Cubs against the Reds, just like the Major League Baseball game that was played that evening at the Field of Dreams.
The Field of Miracles Game participants all have special needs in one way or another. This was their day to shine, and shine they did. But, this event would not have happened without the leadership of Janna Beau. Sure, there were tons of volunteers, but they all did what they did under the leadership of Janna. I don’t even want to start listing groups or individuals. You know who you are and you are so, so much appreciated for giving our athletes an amazing experience every time they are on the field.
Special thanks goes to Fox Sports who provided one-of-a-kind authentic jerseys for each participant and Mary and Meryl Santjer and Coach Tom Witry, whose dream of a park such as this has certainly come to fruition. Without their dream, we would not have had this wonderful event.
For those of you who would like to be a part of this wonderful organization, please reach out to Janna at the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Division. Fall ball is just around the corner on Saturday mornings, and registration is now open for this activity. Certainly, the more the merrier!
