Two months ago, when law enforcement executed a two-day sting operation in Dubuque netting 11 arrests for prostitution, there were those who questioned the effort.
What happens between two consenting adults shouldn’t be a crime, some thought. Was an elaborate sting that nets local men interested in paying for sex really a top law enforcement priority?
As Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said at the time, the sting was more than that. The operation was meant to delve into the world of sex trafficking. The arrests — which sent shockwaves through the greater Dubuque community — drew attention to that larger issue. Websites selling sexual services also are tied to human trafficking.
Law enforcement officials long have been aware of human trafficking in this area. Infiltrating those circles and saving potential victims can be a difficult code to crack. Stings like the one held earlier this year sent a significant message to anyone going out looking for these services that there is the potential to be caught and arrested.
For further evidence, consider the case of a Manchester, Iowa, man recently sentenced to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.
Darrius D. Redd, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud and coercion; facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a controlled substance to a person younger than 21.
Court documents state that Redd met the victim, who was a college student, at a gas station in February 2020. He used deceptive and coercive tactics, as well as physical force, to compel the victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money, the evidence showed. He gave his victim controlled substances and, when she was high, had her remove her clothes and engage in sex acts with him, filming those sex acts as leverage over her. He told her that she owed him a fee of $2,500 that she could work off through engaging in commercial sex acts. He then trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas of Iowa. He posted advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.
Further, evidence shows Redd trafficked or attempted to traffic multiple women, targeting vulnerable and broken women, and had boasted about doing so for years.
When local law enforcement investigates sex-for-hire websites, this is the kind of criminal activity they are trying to arrest.
Dubuque Community School District officials learned a lot during the pandemic.
Forced to quickly adapt to online and hybrid learning options, administrators, teachers and staff became quick studies in connecting with students virtually. No doubt the process came with trial and error. But district personnel soon realized that the online model actually worked better for some kids. Meeting students where they are through online learning became a possibility worth further exploring by district officials.
Now, after two years of pivoting and adjusting to new methods, the school district has the official accreditation to continue to offer online education. Challenging times can forge valuable lessons and sharpen the ability to adapt. Dubuque Community Schools embraced those lessons and created a new opportunity. The benefits begin with local students and families who prefer a virtual schooling option and extend to a broader community that could see students from outside the area attending remotely. That such interest has already been expressed is a testament to the quality education Dubuque Community Schools provide.
Kudos to the school board and district officials for seeking this opportunity to provide a new pathway tailored to student needs.
This week, the Platteville Common Council took action to set in motion some recognition of a local greenspace steeped in regional history.
The council agreed Tuesday to submit to the state an application for a historic marker recognizing Indian Park for its historic past. The plot of land is said to have been a Native American burial ground, established by town founder John Rountree with ties to both the pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions of town and, to this day, serves as the final resting place of cholera victims from the 1850s.
The application is the culmination of efforts by local residents who formed the Friends of Indian Park to research and document the location’s history. Residents Laurie Graney, Kristal Prohaska and Terry Burns led the voluntary effort seeking the recognition. First, the group worked with the Common Council; Platteville Parks, Forestry and Recreation Commission; and Platteville Historic Preservation Commission and got the state to designate the park as a cemetery.
Without significant archaeological research, the group hasn’t been able to conclusively prove any Indigenous connection to the land, but based on historical descriptions of the land, it does bear similarities to other mound and burial sites. Still, the group hopes to preserve the land, share its history and continue to research the stories the land bears.
It’s great to see city leaders working with this grass-roots effort to memorialize a piece of community history. Here’s to the volunteers that worked hard to make sure the stories of the past are not forgotten.