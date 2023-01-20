For decades, city officials have touted Dubuque as a green city, working to address sustainability on multiple fronts. Dubuque officials plan to replace every city-owned vehicle with an electric-powered alternative by 2045 continues that legacy of walking the talk on addressing carbon emissions.
Back in 2006, then-Mayor Roy Buol committed Dubuque to reducing its carbon emissions to 7% below 1990 levels by 2010. The city nailed that goal. Officials then set the loftier goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50% of a 2003 benchmark by the year 2030. Announcing that intention and efforts to achieve it won the city a 2014 award from the White House as a Climate Change Champion. But there is still much work to be done — before 2030 and after.
Swapping out the city’s 244 vehicles with electric alternatives can’t be done overnight. A nearly 25-year timeline is a realistic approach that will allow city-owned vehicles to be replaced by electric ones gradually, as gas-powered vehicles age. The plan dovetails with the electrification rationale and implementation guidelines recently approved by Dubuque City Council members, calling for 16% of city vehicles to be electric by 2025 and 50% by 2032.
As the community works toward reducing carbon emissions over time, it’s great to see the city lead by example with this plan.
A warm welcome home to Matt Wessels, the Zwingle, Iowa, teen who has battled a congenital heart defect for all of his 13 years. Matt got rousing cheers from a gathering of friends and family this week when he returned from a nearly three-week stay at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where he received a heart transplant last month.
The son of Amanda and Brian Wessels, Matt is all too familiar with the children’s hospital. The help and hope he received there helped lead to the creation of one of the biggest grass-roots fundraising efforts in the area. Matt’s story, along with that of the late Sarah Reiss, inspired the launch of local nonprofit Research For the Kids. Sarah Reiss was Amanda Wessels’ cousin and battled a cancerous brain tumor for more than two years before her death at age 22 in 2010.
The amazing medical care provided at Stead led the Wessels and Reiss families to start the nonprofit, which held its 14th annual Poker Run (Ride/Drive) fundraiser in September. To date, the organization has raised more than $2.46 million for pediatric brain tumor and heart defect research programs at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Here’s to Matt — glad to see you’re back on the family farm, surrounded by so much love.
It was good to see Dubuque City Council members pump the brakes in regard to creating a $10 million park at the former Blum Co. scrapyard at 16th and Elm streets. They should keep pumping.
When Leisure Services Department officials first threw out the idea of the multimillion-dollar project in 2019, council members were surprised to hear the plan — which even Leisure Services officials called “audacious.”
Now, as the idea persists, it’s critically important that city officials stick to the plan of first completing a comprehensive parks master plan, which will serve as a road map for future parks and recreation development. That’s the lens through which this can and should be considered.
One thing is certain, plans for the reimagined Comiskey Park — already well used and less than a mile away — should take precedent over any new plans to develop a different park.
Also worth noting, while the Blum property’s location on one of the busiest rail lines in town might have been an ideal home for a scrap metal yard, it seems less so for a park. Its proximity to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Elm Street residential facility also conjures up a less-than-parklike atmosphere.
Council members sounded doubtful this proposal would get much traction, and that’s the right call.
