For decades, city officials have touted Dubuque as a green city, working to address sustainability on multiple fronts. Dubuque officials plan to replace every city-owned vehicle with an electric-powered alternative by 2045 continues that legacy of walking the talk on addressing carbon emissions.

Back in 2006, then-Mayor Roy Buol committed Dubuque to reducing its carbon emissions to 7% below 1990 levels by 2010. The city nailed that goal. Officials then set the loftier goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50% of a 2003 benchmark by the year 2030. Announcing that intention and efforts to achieve it won the city a 2014 award from the White House as a Climate Change Champion. But there is still much work to be done — before 2030 and after.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

(1) comment

Who Knows
Who Knows

Good example of a fleecing. Do you a little research of what goes on in the mining of materials for an EV. Pure evil.

