What happened in Des Moines last week to a piece of legislation of local interest represented why citizens get disillusioned with government.
It’s particularly disappointing when a group of lawmakers does everything right, coalesces bipartisan support, gets buy-in from stakeholders and still can’t get legislation passed.
Such was the case in the Iowa Legislature when area lawmakers worked together to try to protect mobile-home owners from sudden rental rate hikes and unexplained evictions. House File 2351 and Senate File 2238, both of which were introduced with bipartisan support, would have brought protections for these residents, most of whom own the manufactured homes in which they live.
Dubuque resident Carrie Presley went to the Legislature to try to rally support for her plight. Presley told lawmakers that her rent at the Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque went up by $280 per month after an out-of-state company took over ownership. It’s the same story all over the mobile home park — a neighborhood that includes widows, disabled veterans and others who are facing challenges.
“Please help us,” Presley asked of lawmakers.
It doesn’t get more plaintive than that.
This is what government should be doing: helping citizens who are vulnerable to predatory practices. These are the voices that should be the higher calling of elected officials.
That’s what compelled Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, Shannon Lundgren and Chuck Isenhart and Sens. Carrie Koelker and Pam Jochum to set aside partisan differences and work together in their respective caucuses to negotiate amenable language to get the legislation into law. They talked with people in the manufactured homes industry to ensure that the legislation wouldn’t impede their ability to do business.
Then, when several residents of Table Mound park traveled to the state Capitol on Wednesday, along with other manufactured-
home residents, and pleaded with lawmakers to move the measures forward, well, that should have been all the momentum needed.
Residents told their stories of out-of-state corporations buying up local parks, implementing rapid and significant lot rent increases and even evicting people.
That was the message they brought to their elected officials. Yet what happened next wasn’t what any of the bill supporters expected. The House bill, originally scheduled for discussion in front of the full Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, was pulled from the agenda.
Likewise, the Senate bill wasn’t advanced either. “I’ve been told the Republican leadership has been told to kill it,” Jochum said.
And just like that, a story that could have restored citizens’ faith in government turned into a tale of political dysfunction. This measure would have helped citizens whose standard of living is fragile. It would have helped keep Iowans in their homes. It was a measure about fairness and fighting for the underdog. And it never saw the light of day.
We know this fight won’t be over for good. Local lawmakers have worked on this solution for more than a year and will seek another approach.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has called for an investigation into the issue and backs legislation that would create federal grants to help local groups buy parks before out-of-state companies can come in.
City of Dubuque officials also are looking at ways to help. And citizens, no doubt, will continue to use their voices.
We hope that together there will be a pathway to some protection for citizens. But it remains disheartening to see a measure supporting vulnerable Iowans tossed aside in the Iowa Legislature.