Coroners investigate death when there is reason to believe that foul play is involved.
Foul play is involved in our nation’s COVID-19 deaths. Voter suppression.
I think Americans relate voter suppression with black people and therefore don’t worry about it enough. They fail to understand that inadequate representation anywhere, is everywhere.
Last week, a number of articles made clear that an inordinate number of the deaths tied to the pandemic in the U.S. have been suffered by black people. This includes in the “rural” Midwest where 40% of the deaths in Chicago, 70% in Detroit, and 81% in Milwaukee, are black.
A similar phenomenon has occurred in Georgia. Here, the second highest death rates after the urban Fulton and DeKalb counties (likely to incur an impact) have occurred in majority black, rural, Southwest Georgia.
Why? Because of voter suppression.
Voter suppression occurs not just only when the voter suppression tactics I have discussed in earlier editorials are exercised, it occurs anywhere the population of a county, state or nation is not adequately represented by its elected officials.
In southwest Georgia, health care resources and access have been an issue for the past decade. The residents there are poor. Few have health insurance. Hospitals are scarce. Clay County, for example, has one doctor — she recently closed her office out of safety concerns and a lack of supplies.
In 2014, the Georgia House twice voted to narrow Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The representative for the 151st state district, Gerald Greene, a former Democrat who switched parties in 2010, “to bring more resources in his district,” didn’t vote on either bill or lobby for Medicaid expansion.
If Georgia had expanded Medicaid, we would have seen a $3:1 match from the federal government, gotten residents insured, expanded hospital and medical services in the 151st and been better able now to treat residents of southwest Georgia suffering from the pandemic. But, nope. Southwest Georgia has deliberately and repeatedly been denied sincere representation.
In 2016, a “highly-qualified black Democrat,” who was concerned about health care, James Williams, had his certification to run against Greene approved and then abruptly revoked by then Secretary of State, now Governor, Brian Kemp, who claimed Williams wasn’t a resident of the 151st.
In 2018, when Kemp ran for governor and engaged in blatant voter suppression tactics, Joyce Barlow, whose platform also included health care, lost to Greene. Southwest Georgians expressed shock that Barlow lost. She had clear widespread support.
“I don’t know what happened, maybe the same thing as Stacey Abrams,” Barlow told me in our phone interview.
And the same kind of representational erosion has taken place in communities nationwide in the past decade.
In Wisconsin, since 2011, gerrymandered districting has procured a majority of votes cast by Democrats but resulted in more electoral wins for Republicans.
It is not a secret that Republican legislators in Wisconsin don’t represent the black citizens of Milwaukee, but it’s also true that they don’t represent the interests of the vast majority of Wisconsinites.
In the pictures I saw last Tuesday of Wisconsin residents forced to the polls to cast ballots, in the middle of a global pandemic (some in the pouring rain) when appropriately represented citizens would have been sheltered in place, the majority of the people I saw were not black. Wisconsin is not a majority black state, just like southwest Georgia statehouse District 151 is not an exclusively black territory.
COVID-19 is a communicable disease, it doesn’t discriminate based on race. And there is foul play. May the coroner investigate.