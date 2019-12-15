’Tis the season for the Dubuque County Compensation Board to make its recommendations, only to have citizens and county supervisors alike say: You’ve been sipping too much eggnog.
However, lest we disparage the truly good and righteous people who comprise the compensation board, let’s remember that this group doesn’t have a lot in the way of options.
Members of the compensation board are volunteer citizens, each chosen by an elected official to advocate on behalf of that official. That’s it. Those folks make up the entire board. Everyone is advocating for a bigger salary for someone. There is no taxpayer representative on the board. There is no disinterested party to weigh other factors. Under state code, the compensation board is a collection of people advocating in the name of elected officials.
Further, the way those advocates determine their recommended raises is by examining a fairly simple set of criteria.
1) Where does the county rank by population? (Dubuque is 8th currently.)
2) Where does this elected official rank compared with their peers in other counties?
And that’s it. No consideration of an individual’s longevity in the position, the geographic area, number of employees or comparisons to similar positions in the private sector.
What has happened, as a result, is that the compensation board comes back recommending significant raises for most positions. This year, those recommendations are 12% for sheriff, 6% for recorder, auditor, attorney and treasurer, as well as a 2.5% increase for supervisors — based solely on how the salaries compare with other counties.
Step 2 of the process is that the recommendations go to the supervisors, who typically say the raises are way too high. True to form, that’s what happened.
Supervisor Dave Baker said he thought the board understood the county wanted a recommendation that was “actually reasonable,” noting, “I’m very disappointed in (this) recommendation.”
While county elected officials deserve competitive salaries, there’s more to consider than this simple application. For instance, the sheriff’s salary is tied to 15 other positions in his department, so a significant increase in his salary would raise 15 other salaries as well.
And how does experience play a role? Let’s say, for example, that County Auditor Denise Dolan retired when her term is up next year. Would it make sense to introduce a 6% raise in July that will largely go to a new auditor after retiring someone with 30-plus years of experience?
Surely there must be other apt comparisons beyond just other counties.
State code states that compensation boards “shall review the compensation paid to comparable officers in other counties of this state, other states, private enterprise and the federal government.” So, in fact, the compensation board can consider facts beyond the salaries of similar positions in other Iowa counties.
The same part of the code references both “salary” and “compensation” — which could include vacation, health insurance and other benefits. Yet Dubuque County’s compensation board looks strictly at salary, believing that was the law’s intent. Perhaps lawmakers could clarify this in the next legislative session, amending the law to remove any question and allow boards to consider everything as compensation, not just wages.
County elected officials deserve fair and competitive compensation. But the current arrangement is a poor system toward achieving that goal.