Hank Greenberg
Hank Greenberg helped the Detroit Tigers to a pair of World Series championships and he became the first Jewish player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Simply put, Hank Greenberg is the most prodigious Jewish Major League Baseball slugger ever.

Greenberg’s .313 career batting average, two MVP awards and four AL home run and RBI titles earned the 12-year Detroit Tigers’ first baseman a Hall of Fame plaque in 1956 as the first Jew to enter Cooperstown. Had Greenberg not lost the entire 1942-1944 seasons, about 2,000 at bats missed during his peak performance years, Hank’s totals would have been loftier.

