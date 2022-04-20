From early on, I was taught to save, while continually hearing, “Waste not, want not!” Not only with monetary gifts, but in regard to other possessions I received. I was also taught to learn to be resourceful, plus to get by with things that are used. So, as you can see, if this country had to rely on me to stimulate the economy, it would have gone belly up years ago.
Even when I taught, teachers were allotted $50 to spend on supplies they might need in their classroom. So, while I might spend half of my allotment, we were told to either use it or lose it. Well, since I could get by with what I had, I’d often let another teacher use my unspent balance.
In a similar fashion, when I was on the school board, after receiving federal and state funding, I not only wanted to put much of it aside, but spend wisely the funds that we were allocated. Once again, we were told to use it or lose it. Largely, because of that, the monies spent, undoubtedly, went toward a lot of frivolous things, while creating unnecessary teaching and administration positions.
Sad to say, the same is now occurring in the city of Dubuque! See, instead of saving taxpayers’ money, the City Council has chosen to increase some wages and make some part-time employees full time. I, however, equate increased pay with increased duties.
So, does that mean we should be expecting much more from them?