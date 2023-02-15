In a late night 5-2 vote the City Council approved a proposal that will impact vehicle owners who use Dubuque roadways. Adding speed cameras was first reported in the Saturday edition of the Telegraph Herald. By Monday night it was set in motion.
Kudos to David Resnick and Katy Wethal for voting against this. They recognized this moved way too quickly only promoting mistrust in local government. It is unfortunate the other City Council members and our mayor decided to fast-track this before gathering more input. They argue it’s about public safety and not money.
But it is about the money that will be confiscated from the ordinary citizen who gets a bill in the mail 30 days after the speed camera takes your picture. The fact is, nobody seems to know how much revenue this will generate for the city. Whatever it might be, the city will grow dependent on it. Once there is a baseline dollar amount it will be built into future budgets. If tickets issued drop over time, revenue will too. What happens next? More cameras and higher fines. This will all be done in the name of public safety.
Don’t have the spare cash to pay the ticket? No problem. Residents who receive a fine can work off the debt by performing community service. I can’t help but picture the citizens of Dubuque dressed in orange jump suits picking up trash along the highway. Just like trash, this whole thing stinks and has that Orwellian 1984 feel to it.
