In a late night 5-2 vote the City Council approved a proposal that will impact vehicle owners who use Dubuque roadways. Adding speed cameras was first reported in the Saturday edition of the Telegraph Herald. By Monday night it was set in motion.

Kudos to David Resnick and Katy Wethal for voting against this. They recognized this moved way too quickly only promoting mistrust in local government. It is unfortunate the other City Council members and our mayor decided to fast-track this before gathering more input. They argue it’s about public safety and not money.

