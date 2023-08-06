The outcomes of multiple recent civil court cases involving government transparency (or lack thereof) in Iowa have vital implications for our democracy.
The first case was one in which I was directly involved. Before joining the Telegraph Herald in May, I was the editor of The Observer, a community newspaper in DeWitt, Iowa. We suspected that the Central DeWitt Community School Board and district superintendent Dan Peterson had engaged in an illegally closed meeting on Feb. 7, 2022.
In Iowa, meetings held by boards of elected officials who conduct the public’s business are required by law to remain open to the public.
The meeting had been closed to the public and described as an evaluation of the superintendent’s work performance, but our skepticism grew when Peterson described the meeting as an “open discussion” about books he had opted to remove from a classroom following a parent’s complaint.
Iowa law provides a list of exemptions that allow public bodies to meet behind closed doors, such as real estate negotiations or personnel evaluations. “Open discussion” isn’t one of them.
We asked questions and submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for the meeting records, which were denied.
So, we took Peterson and the board to court — and won. We learned that the board at the meeting didn’t really evaluate the superintendent at all and instead discussed a variety of topics, including school safety, an administrative realignment and gender and sexuality issues.
Iowa District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson said the board’s maneuvering to avoid the public eye was a substantial one and “not a minor or technical violation” of the law.
Lawson ordered the school district to pay The Observer’s nearly $20,000 in legal fees — a substantial, unnecessary expense for taxpayers.
Simply put, when the public’s business is conducted, it should be done in public. Common sense and the law say so.
Around the time The Observer’s lawsuit was coming to a close, a suit filed by Quad Cities media outlets KWQC, WQAD and WHBF and the Quad-City Times, along with Iowa Freedom of Information Council, also reached a resolution.
Those media outlets alleged that the Bettendorf Community School District on May 25, 2022, hosted a meeting at which parents expressed frustrations about rowdy students and unruly behavior primarily at the district’s middle school.
Those media outlets reported that around 300 people attended the meeting, but journalists were turned away by school staff members who blocked the doors, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also alleged that the meeting’s organizers did not meet the state’s requirement of providing at least 24 hours’ notice before holding a school board meeting, among other law violations.
The Bettendorf district and the plaintiffs settled out of court in June, but the taxpayers of the district footed the $6,500 expense.
Also in June, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office settled three lawsuits involving unfulfilled public records requests that ultimately cost taxpayers $175,000.
Two of the lawsuits were filed by Iowa journalists who said Reynolds’ office did not fulfill requests for records in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lawyer in Utah also sued the governor’s office, saying the state failed to produce documents about COVID-19 testing contracts.
Reynolds ultimately appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which said the lawsuits could continue because unnecessarily delaying public records requests violates state law.
After the cases were settled, Reynolds’ office said it would re-evaluate how it responds to open records requests.
As I reflect on the The Observer lawsuit and these other notable proceedings, I appreciate Iowa’s open records and open meeting laws, which when followed correctly emphasize the public’s right to know.
I carry a little booklet aptly called the “Iowa Open Meetings, Open Records Handbook.” I encourage anyone currently holding or running for public office to obtain one and read it thoroughly.
It is distributed by Iowa Freedom of Information Council and has come in handy many times. The book’s first paragraph — lifted right from Iowa Code Chapter 21, which deals with open public meetings — speaks volumes:
“This chapter seeks to assure … that the basis and rationale of government decisions, as well as those decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people. Ambiguity in the construction or application of this chapter should be resolved in favor of openness.”
