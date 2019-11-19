The fact that Thanksgiving is a moving target from year to year can totally throw me off my holiday planning game.
Last year, I was like, “Wait, it can’t be Thanksgiving already!” Yet, it was, right there on Nov. 22 — the earliest possible date Thanksgiving can occur. Now I am already fretting about this year’s schedule and the ridiculously short window between Thanksgiving and Christmas because this year the holiday is as late as it can possibly be.
For a minute I chided myself. So the holiday moves around, should that really throw me off this much? Then I recalled seeing numerous articles about how completely wrecked some people are by the change in daylight saving time — and that’s only an hour.
Experts say the one-hour time change can have a serious impact on mental alertness, and people report feeling jet-lag like symptoms.
And I thought the hard part was remembering how to change the clock in the car.
Yet people say they are off their game for weeks after moving the clocks.
I took that to mean that it’s OK if I’m a little put off by a six-day swing in my holiday preparedness schedule.
Enjoy this extra-long lead up to Thanksgiving and get ready for the Christmas crunch starting Nov. 29.