For Iowans, our public education system has long been a source of pride. I remember as a child hearing often that Iowa was a model of education and that we were among the best of the best.

We literally set the standard for the nation. For the past 20 years, funding for our public education system has either plateaued or decreased. State Supplemental Aid, or the amount of money provided per student from the state, has been under 4% since 2015. Our spending on students has been below the national average and public education has received a smaller share of the overall state budget over time. Claims made by a few local candidates that increases in funding haven’t yielded results are unsubstantiated and misleading. Iowans understand funding increases that don’t keep up with rising costs are actually decreases. While the actual dollar amount of funding might go up year to year, that is not meaningful unless you consider the actual percentage increase. The majority party in Iowa makes claims like “this year the funding for public education is X of amount of dollars which is higher than last year.”

Parks holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University and has taught undergraduate students at Loras College since 2007. Her teaching and research interests focus on issues of inequality in education, among others. As a community leader, Parks has served on the Human Rights Commission and other local boards. In November 2019, Parks was elected to the Dubuque Community School Board and currently serves as president of the board. Parks is a parent of two school-aged children who attend school in the Dubuque Community School District. This op-ed reflects her personal views and not necessarily those of the Dubuque Community School Board.

