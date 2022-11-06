For Iowans, our public education system has long been a source of pride. I remember as a child hearing often that Iowa was a model of education and that we were among the best of the best.
We literally set the standard for the nation. For the past 20 years, funding for our public education system has either plateaued or decreased. State Supplemental Aid, or the amount of money provided per student from the state, has been under 4% since 2015. Our spending on students has been below the national average and public education has received a smaller share of the overall state budget over time. Claims made by a few local candidates that increases in funding haven’t yielded results are unsubstantiated and misleading. Iowans understand funding increases that don’t keep up with rising costs are actually decreases. While the actual dollar amount of funding might go up year to year, that is not meaningful unless you consider the actual percentage increase. The majority party in Iowa makes claims like “this year the funding for public education is X of amount of dollars which is higher than last year.”
However, Iowans who care about public education know this is not an accurate description of reality. We all understand that inflation has resulted in higher costs. When funding from the state is BELOW these rises, this is not an INCREASE in funding. This year the majority party approved a 2.25% increase, which was well below the increases in costs that districts faced.
This was the “increase” despite the fact that the state has a $1.24 billion dollar surplus. There is absolutely no reason that some of these funds couldn’t go to public education.
Candidates also treat public schools and teachers like they are some kind of boogeymen, with false claims that schools are indoctrinating students and should instead focus on the three R’s exclusively. That vision of education and learning is not responsive to preparing students for a complex and changing world. We want our students to be future-ready, and that requires that they have a well-rounded education. Any claims that curricula are designed to indoctrinate kids into a particular way of thinking is complete nonsense and merely an attempt to inflame and scare voters. Our curriculum aligns with state standards and our staff are experts at delivering a high-quality education to a diverse population of students. Encountering new ideas is at the heart of learning and is not something we should fear for our kids if we want them to be responsible, rational, productive citizens.
Our schools are doing amazing things for kids in the wake of the pandemic, declining funds and constant attacks on their value. Our teachers and staff members are dedicated to helping every child succeed. Our schools are not failing and they are worth investing in. Our kids are worth it.
Public education is on the ballot this November, and it is crucial that people who support the promise of public education cast their vote for candidates who also will make public education a priority and are committed to preserving and improving public education, rather than undermining it. Investing in public education is an investment in the future we want to have.
Parks holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University and has taught undergraduate students at Loras College since 2007. Her teaching and research interests focus on issues of inequality in education, among others. As a community leader, Parks has served on the Human Rights Commission and other local boards. In November 2019, Parks was elected to the Dubuque Community School Board and currently serves as president of the board. Parks is a parent of two school-aged children who attend school in the Dubuque Community School District. This op-ed reflects her personal views and not necessarily those of the Dubuque Community School Board.
