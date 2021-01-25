It was a great pleasure for my wife, Alice, and me to learn that Susan Farber is running to fill the empty seat on the City Council for Ward 1.
We have known Susan and her family for a lifetime, and they have been great contributors to our community. Susan is highly talented and experienced and will be a real asset to Dubuque’s governance, which is so important in the lives of each of us. We have found Dubuque to be a great place to live, raise our family, and to build a growing business. She will be a great boost for all of that!
Susan is highly skilled to help Dubuque maintain and even improve its already high standards for serving all of our citizens.
We are delighted she is volunteering to serve Dubuque!