Our Constitution empowers the president to nominate justices to fill Supreme Court vacancies. It is then at the discretion of the Senate to confirm (advise and consent) the nomination. President Trump has and the Senate is about to fulfill those duties with a superbly qualified Amy Coney Barrett.
If the shoe was on the other foot, the Democrats would undoubtedly do the same thing. It’s about winning elections and “elections have consequences” as President Obama reminded Republicans shortly after his 2009 inauguration.
I sincerely hope the Democrats in the Senate do not repeat the fiasco that happened during the Justice Kavanaugh hearings. I hope they don’t attack her because she is Catholic as we are now hearing from some media outlets. Our Constitution states “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification for office.”
In a country where we hold religious freedom to be sacred, Amy Coney Barrett said in her acceptance speech, “I love the United States, and I love the United States Constitution.” I fully expect Justice Barrett to uphold, enforce and interpret the law by defending the greatest law in the land, the U.S. Constitution.