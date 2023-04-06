After Iowa ousted South Carolina from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, head coach Dawn Staley from the Gamecocks had this to say about her team:

“The truth about our team? That’s a good question. We’re not bar fighters. We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters. This team exemplifies how you need to approach basketball on the court and off the court.”

Recommended for you

Josh Jasper is president/CEO of Resources Unite, a local nonprofit organization that serves as a resource and volunteer center for people in need. He is also an international trainer on topics of leadership development, gender violence prevention and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, working primarily with businesses, colleges, professional sports and the U.S. military.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.