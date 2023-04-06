After Iowa ousted South Carolina from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, head coach Dawn Staley from the Gamecocks had this to say about her team:
“The truth about our team? That’s a good question. We’re not bar fighters. We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters. This team exemplifies how you need to approach basketball on the court and off the court.”
Coach Staley felt the need to defend her team because of the media and so many others continuing to describe her players with this tired and played out racist script that is generations old and is rarely challenged. Coach Staley does not feel like we see her team for the remarkable women they are.
Fast forward to the closing seconds of the championship game between Iowa and LSU. Angel Reese has now been seen millions of times waving her hand in front of her face, taking a page from Caitlin Clark’s taunts, letting people know that we can’t see her. Sure, we can go back and forth with one another about who did what taunt and to what extent, but that would only serve as a distraction from a much more important conversation.
According to coach Dawn Staley and probably every other African American that has ever lived and died in the United States of America, we continue to not see Black women and men for who they really are. Instead, we are filled with our own racial biases (myself included) and act these prejudices out through exclusionary behaviors or microaggressions, such as calling Black people monkeys and thugs and commenting about fake hair and eyelashes.
We need to pay close attention to the narrative being reinforced right now as it is these very stories that will impact our attitudes and behaviors regarding race. Angel Reese continues to be vilified in the media while Caitlin Clark has been put on a pedestal, focused on her legacy for young athletes. But which young athletes are we talking about? Are we talking about the young Black girl that was asked why she considers Angel a role model and shared, “because you are who you are. You’re you. And that’s the biggest trait I carry. Be who you are, and never, ever back down to anyone.”
I would argue many people love Caitlin Clark not only because of her phenomenal basketball skills, but also because of her confidence and willingness to never back down from an opponent. We can see her for who she is and maybe see just a bit of our best selves in her and that feels good.
We don’t want to see Angel Reese for the strong, confident, Black woman she is because for many, that feels threatening. Her power questions our privilege and that doesn’t sit well. And so we share hateful memes and call people “classless” while feeling prideful for being the better loser.
Now is the time for us all to have the courage to look inward and challenge our own stuff. We must push back when headlines feed into a stereotype or dismiss a double standard. Both Caitlin and Angel deserve to be seen for the leaders they are and should be supported in the hopes that more young women throughout the world are paying attention and feeling inspired to step into their respective shoes one day.
Josh Jasper is president/CEO of Resources Unite, a local nonprofit organization that serves as a resource and volunteer center for people in need. He is also an international trainer on topics of leadership development, gender violence prevention and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, working primarily with businesses, colleges, professional sports and the U.S. military.
