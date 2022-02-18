Northeast Iowa Community College has chosen its next president, an educator who says he is ready to focus on enrollment.
Members of the college’s Board of Trustees recently voted to appoint Herbert Riedel to lead the school starting July 1. He will succeed longtime President Liang Chee Wee, whose last day is June 30.
Riedel most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala., from 2009 to 2019. He also previously was vice president for instruction and student development at Northeast Texas Community College.
In addition to big shoes to fill, Riedel will have his work cut out for him. NICC’s enrollment fell 13.2% from the fall of 2016 to the fall of 2021. And building the student body is critical in this community that depends so much on NICC for workforce training.
With decades of experience at the community college level, Riedel no doubt knows the importance of increasing enrollment to train the next class of workers. As Dubuque and the surrounding area struggle to fill skilled-worker positions, NICC is a key piece of the development puzzle.
With student housing under construction in Peosta, the community college is in a great position to provide an even richer higher education experience for students looking to hone their skills and prepare for a career.
Congratulations to Riedel on stepping up to take the leadership torch at NICC. Know that the Dubuque community is cheering on your goal to expand enrollment and build the area’s future workforce.
It’s remarkably easy for citizens to complain about what the City of Dubuque does and doesn’t spend its money on — like parking ramps, ice center repairs and Five Flags Center, for instance. The view from the cheap seats (also known as your armchair) is incredibly clear.
Well, good news. You can air those thoughts to an audience beyond your spouse and your cat. City Council members will hold a series of meetings as part of their budget process for the coming fiscal year.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen will present his recommended budget at a council meeting on Monday, Feb. 21, and the city will host a series of public meetings, divided by topic, to review department and division budgets. Those budget hearings will be held on March 2, 3, 9, 10, 22, 23 and 24. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Meetings also will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed at cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.
Members of the public can give input in person or virtually. Instructions to do so can be found in the meeting agendas posted at cityofdubuque.org/agendas. Comments also can be submitted online at cityofdubuque.org/FY2023budget.
Then, at a final public hearing March 29, council members will consider adopting the fiscal year 2023 operating and capital budgets. The schedule for the meetings can be found at TelegraphHerald.com, attached to this editorial. Recommended budget materials will be available Feb. 22 on the city’s website.
There are those who might say a Midwest winter can make a person a little stir crazy. So when you read about 48 foursomes playing a round of golf when the thermometer reads 11 degrees, you might guess that the Midwest crazies have set in.
When the golf takes place on the frozen Mississippi River backwaters, and some golfers are dressed like farm animals, well, you can only be talking about St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual Ice Golf Classic fundraiser at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill.
Go ahead and call these participants crazy. They won’t mind. Heck, this year’s 11 degree tee-off temp was better than the subzero temperatures and minus-30-degree wind chill last year’s event brought. It’s all worth it, they’ll tell you, to bring in the money for St. Mark’s kids.
For more than a dozen years, this event has raised money for the Dubuque nonprofit’s programming, which currently serves around 300 young people in Dubuque County. This year, the golfers brought in about $25,000.
A tip of the stocking cap to these hearty Midwesterners, raising big bucks in wintry weather for the St. Mark’s kids.