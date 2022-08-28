Of all actions our Dubuque City Council takes throughout the year, the most important is setting the city’s annual goals and priorities. This past week, over three days and a total of 14 hours, we did just that.
Every year, I learn to appreciate this process more. This year, we began with nearly 100 potential priorities identified by City Council members and City of Dubuque staff, all shaped by community input.
One of the important steps in the process is celebrating successes from the previous year. When we are working hard as a community to continuously improve, we sometimes forget to look back and see what we accomplished with all that hard work.
This past year, we made important upgrades in our city information and network security infrastructure, began essential sewer system projects, and laid the groundwork for major investments in other infrastructure. This included securing a major federal grant to begin planning a railroad overpass at 14th Street to keep our community connected. Of course, we can’t forget the opening of the pedestrian tunnels connecting our Bee Branch Greenway to downtown and our iconic riverfront.
We continued a rapid expansion of community broadband service, built community partnerships to solve our childcare crisis, and took major steps in our Equitable Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan. We also pushed ahead with a comprehensive parks master plan, the Chaplain Schmitt Island master plan and our Imagine Dubuque comprehensive plan.
With all these successes, challenges remain. At the top of that list are loss of commercial air service at our airport, a housing crisis, climate change and a nationwide workforce disruption.
I’ve often joked (but seriously, really) that I have never experienced a “normal” year in my time on City Council. Within three months of my start in 2020, the world descended into a pandemic and everything that has come with it. This year — my first as mayor — is no exception. In fact, I found this year offered the most challenging goal-setting environment of all. Globally, we are experiencing challenges many of us have never known and reading the tea leaves for the future has become incredibly difficult.
With these challenging times ahead of us, I am so thankful to be part of a City Council that defies the political trends we see too often today. My colleagues are true public servants who treat each other, city staff and Dubuque residents with genuine respect and civility, and we carefully weigh the options on the table to try and choose the best path forward for Dubuque.
The path we chose for the coming year has a focus on solving some of our most pressing challenges and improving on foundational and essential city services.
We will work toward re-establishing commercial air service, taking the next steps on Chaplain Schmitt Island, retaining and attracting a vital City of Dubuque workforce, implementing the next phases of our Climate Action Plan, modernizing our city’s fire station location plan and improving the streets we all use every day.
We also will move ahead with the Catfish Creek Sanitary Sewer upgrades and our Central Avenue Revitalization Plan. We will work to create a housing incentive policy to solve our housing crisis, continue our fight against poverty, take real steps forward on Five Flags and review the operational and staffing needs at Sutton Pool so we can ensure this important community amenity is available to everyone.
My City Council colleagues and I look forward to working with you in the year ahead with these priorities in mind. Together, we will continue to build our true Masterpiece on the Mississippi.
Cavanagh was elected mayor of Dubuque in November. Previously, he served on the Dubuque City Council representing the city’s Fourth Ward beginning in 2019.
