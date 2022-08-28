Of all actions our Dubuque City Council takes throughout the year, the most important is setting the city’s annual goals and priorities. This past week, over three days and a total of 14 hours, we did just that.

Every year, I learn to appreciate this process more. This year, we began with nearly 100 potential priorities identified by City Council members and City of Dubuque staff, all shaped by community input.

Cavanagh was elected mayor of Dubuque in November. Previously, he served on the Dubuque City Council representing the city’s Fourth Ward beginning in 2019.

