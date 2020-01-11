Enough is enough.
How long must the American people continue to be at the whims of an immoral, inexperienced and compulsive president who continues to make decisions that place all Americans in jeopardy while satisfying his need for power he is ill equipped to handle?
The assassination of Iraq’s top general, Soleimani, again show Americans and the rest of the world that Trump is not only unwise but dangerous as well. His decision to attack Soleimani must be seen for what it really is, an attempt to take the focus off the impeachment process. Trump’s strategy has always to create a new “drama” when he can’t take the heat. Let we Americans employ our own strategy and vote him out of office this November. America has always been great.