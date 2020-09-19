I read an outstanding article by Benjamin Fisher regarding the Upper Mississippi wildlife refuge. His words painted a magical, undisturbed place for wildlife to find sanctuary. It’s sad this treasured land will by trashed by ATC.
Iowans should push back on ATC’s profit motivated desire to run a massive, unneeded, 345 kilovolt transmission line through the heart of our pristine refuge. Transmission lines are among the top killers of birds. The waterfowl described in the article, those with large wing spans such as cranes and bald eagles, are especially susceptible to electrocution by transmission wires.
The American Bird Conservancy estimates transmission lines kill some 25 million birds per year. Migrating birds that have rested on the Upper Mississippi refuge for thousands of years will perish by this power line. ATC will tear a 200 foot path through this pristine sanctuary destroying trees that are hundreds of years old. They will use pesticides and herbicides to maintain it, causing further ecological devastation on the ground.
It has been the practice for oil and gas developers to target established corridors like these for constructing underground pipelines. And who pays for this ecological destruction? You do. Ratepayers and taxpayers will be billed $1 billion over the next 30-40 years for a power line that has never proven essential. Contact your lawmakers, support the Driftless Defenders, and help save the Upper Mississippi wildlife refuge from ATC’s greed.