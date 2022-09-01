For some, the beginning of the school year feels like a new and fresh start, but for others it can bring an increase in stress and anxiety. At Four Oaks, we believe in the importance of a trauma-informed approach and see the evidence daily that “stressed brains can’t learn.” I work with many school districts across Iowa and have seen the heart and soul of educators in their work with our kids.
The weeks leading up to school and the first few days of class are a great time to reflect on ways to manage our stress so we can be examples of emotional regulation for our kids. Consider these ideas and techniques to help your child make a smooth transition back to class.
Create safety and calm through routine and predictability
Routine and predictability send soothing messages to stressed brains. Regular bedtimes and good sleep are a great start. You could also create a music playlist that you listen to on the drive to/from school or have your own check-in at the dinner table to talk about the day’s highs and lows.
If plans change, provide as much notice as possible. It can weigh very heavily on a child’s mind if they don’t know who is picking them up after school or where they are going. When they are focused on other variables, they can’t focus on learning.
Connect through different questions
If you’ve ever asked a child, “What did you learn in school today,” you will understand how rarely that question gets a detailed response. Instead try something like, “Who did you sit by at lunch today?” “What was the funniest part of your day?” “How do you feel about the start of school?”
Try sharing your own experience of school. “When I was younger I was so worried about finding my locker on the first day. What is worrying you?”
Listen with curious ears
With COVID-19 cases increasing in certain counties, school staff shortages, and concerns about safety, adults are stressed and kids sense that. Our natural tendency when we hear someone is worried or stressed is to try to “fix it.” When we do that, we actually invalidate the other person’s feelings, which is the opposite of what we want to do.
When someone shares how they feel, resist the urge to fix, rationalize or rose-color their concern.
Here are some phrases you might try:
“That’s so hard ... how can I support you right now?”
“I can see you’re going through something. Do you want to go for a walk and talk about it?”
“Sounds like you’re feeling really upset about that conversation. I have a thought that might help, is it OK if I share it?” Respect their response.
As you approach the transition back to school, remember to take a deep breath at the beginning and the end of the day. Know that whatever you do, the best support for a child is a regulated adult.
Grafft is an education liaison with Four Oaks. She works with educators across Iowa to share her expertise in topics like trauma-informed education and resiliency.
