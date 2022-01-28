Generally, massive confrontation lines, such as the current Putin-Biden one, cause both parties to believe that they are right and have ethics and morality on their side.
Yet, a cynic or historical realist could draw, in a most provocative fashion, Putin’s and Biden’s attention to shocking historical facts. Both, Russia and the U.S. have overwhelming similarities in their respective history, though neither one would ever admit it. Self-serving historical myths and, especially the current dangerous confrontation prohibit it.
Russia abolished slavery in the early 18th century yet retained and expanded serfdom on a massive scale. Its victims, slaves under a different name, were at times subjected to being sold for gambling losses by their inebriated owners.
No surprise that during the long reign of Czar Nicholas I, 1825-55, there were uncountable uprisings. The odd element in this was the constant pattern of the serfs looking for relief and help from the czar insofar as the oppressors were the local landowners.
Russia’s serfdom continued until about 1861 when the serfs were liberated as a result of the overwhelming event of the Crimean War.
But in spite of being freed, the serfs were subjected to compensation payments to their former owners and those did not end until major reforms resulting from another overwhelming event, the Russo-Japanese war of 1904/5.
All of these events have paralleling and similar major patterns in our history. We had slavery and it spread from coast to coast, especially so after the infamous Dred Scott Supreme Court decision of 1857. It viewed slaves as private property and thus legalized it from coast to coast. The last smuggling slave ship, the Clotilda, disgorged more than 100 slaves circa 1860.
The Lash Law in the 1840s Oregon Territory threatened Blacks with periodic beatings to keep them controlled or prevent them from coming.
As was the case in Russia, uprisings and rebellions were common but ruthlessly suppressed.
Again as was the case with Russian serfs, slavery was not abolished until an overwhelming event, the Civil War. And again as was the case with Russia’s serfs, the freed Blacks were subjected to various forms of maltreatments and exploitations until the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King.
Beyond these similarities, both Russia and the U.S., in their current Ukrainian confrontation, believe themselves to be quite different. Yet, in reality they are both dominated and controlled by billionaires who run or influence the media and internal and foreign affairs. Moreover, they deny both Russians and us a living standard commensurate with the vast space and enormous natural resources which both nations have.
That is a shocking pattern and compounded by the fact that both Russia and the U.S. have their people suffer from gargantuan military expenditures which incur the opportunity costs of foregoing decent housing and an attractive living standard and quality of life.
Essentially, the comparative list of similarities is most poignantly demonstrated in the vast and awesome events of Russia’s massive eastward expansion and our enormous westward expansion which neither ended until both met in Alaska. But beyond this both engaged in futile and very costly guerrilla wars, Russia in Afghanistan and we in Vietnam which both lost and from which both failed to learn.
In the final analysis and from an historical perspective, both Russia and the U.S. became hopelessly preoccupied in 1917 with placing the priority on foreign policy over domestic policy. It was the year when Leninism and Wilsonism started to compete with each other. Lenin aimed to spread Communism while Wilson aimed to spread democracy. Both practiced universal missionism.
One drew its inspiration from Marx’s 1848 Communist Manifesto while the other drew its inspiration from Manifest Destiny. Both condemned the old and regaled in utopian futures. Both tended to deify politicizing the masses which dangerously neglected ethics. If both had placed, over the long term, the priority on domestic events instead on foreign affairs both could handle the current COVID-19 crisis far more easily.
Presently, both continue to waste money and resources on costly confrontations which will deny the people enormous benefits and which won’t be halted until overwhelming events, whether global pollution, climate or military catastrophes. In the meantime, China can be bemused.