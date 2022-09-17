In response to the recent inquiry in the Telegraph Herald, “Any plans to fix stretch of Grandview in Dubuque?” I agree wholeheartedly that the two segments mentioned (the North End, and between Loras Boulevard and Senior High School) have been in dire need of repair for a long time. They are a disgrace and an embarrassment. It’s bad enough for daily commuters, but what impression must visitors to Senior High School and Clarke University get?
“Pavement distress condition assessment?” A fancy name for the city’s enigmatic algorithm with which street repairs are prioritized, that obviously is not working.
The city has found millions of dollars to throw at the Bee Branch project, the Southwest Arterial, the Port of Dubuque and the Millwork District, but has insufficient funds for our street maintenance?
A portion of Kane Street was recently resurfaced, but, in my opinion, the worst section, in the vicinity of Wahlert High School, was left neglected.
To be fair, I will commend the city for the recent and much-needed resurfacing of Chaney Road that so frequently needs repair.
I will add that Century Drive, behind Kennedy Mall, has always been, as long as I can recall, in an atrocious condition, with rough surface, and what appears to be sub-standard curbing and insufficient storm sewer drains.
And lately, Asbury Road, that arterial street that carries so much daily commuter traffic, is deteriorating.
These repairs should have been put in the city’s five-year program six years ago.
