In response to the recent inquiry in the Telegraph Herald, “Any plans to fix stretch of Grandview in Dubuque?” I agree wholeheartedly that the two segments mentioned (the North End, and between Loras Boulevard and Senior High School) have been in dire need of repair for a long time. They are a disgrace and an embarrassment. It’s bad enough for daily commuters, but what impression must visitors to Senior High School and Clarke University get?

“Pavement distress condition assessment?” A fancy name for the city’s enigmatic algorithm with which street repairs are prioritized, that obviously is not working.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.