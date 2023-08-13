The most compelling argument in favor of the City of Dubuque installing a license plate reader system was this statement by Police Chief Jeremy Jensen: “It’s a force multiplier for us. We can already do anything this system does with our cameras and an officer (but) it would be much more staff intensive.”

Knowing the challenges Jensen and his team face in recruiting and retaining officers, the Dubuque City Council on a 6-1 vote agreed to move forward with establishing a system that will help solve crimes by tracking the license plates of vehicles that move through the city.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.