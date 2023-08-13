The most compelling argument in favor of the City of Dubuque installing a license plate reader system was this statement by Police Chief Jeremy Jensen: “It’s a force multiplier for us. We can already do anything this system does with our cameras and an officer (but) it would be much more staff intensive.”
Knowing the challenges Jensen and his team face in recruiting and retaining officers, the Dubuque City Council on a 6-1 vote agreed to move forward with establishing a system that will help solve crimes by tracking the license plates of vehicles that move through the city.
The system from Flock Safety would include the placement of 22 cameras at major intersections and entrances into the city, which would record and track the license plate data of vehicles driving on these roadways.
The move comes after a proposal from Jensen — also intended to serve as a force multiplier — to place speed cameras around the city was met with opposition from some citizens and questions from council members. After lengthy discussion around the table, council members tasked city staff with gathering more information — such as how many crashes occurred on the roadways when traffic speed data was collected, what impact the use of speed cameras had in neighboring cities such as Davenport and Cedar Rapids and greater detail on how the city would use the funds collected from the fines issued by the speed cameras.
City officials said last week that staff still is gathering that information and the issue likely will return to the council table in a month or more.
Jensen deserves credit for exploring options to use technology in pursuit of public safety that would take pressure off having to build up the number of police officers.
But with any new technology, potential unintended consequences of its use must be identified, examined and accounted for. In the case of the license plate readers, that should be part of the city’s next steps.
When we talk about using license plate readers to identify stolen cars, people with arrest warrants or in AMBER Alert cases, it’s easy to see the value. This system can scan plates for hits within seconds, so those situations quickly could be identified.
Where questions of privacy and overreach come into play is when we consider how long the gathered data is kept and how it is used by law enforcement. In some states, non-hit license plate data captured is deleted within a few minutes — which seems like an appropriate model. In other places, data is kept for a month. When the vast majority of the data is the comings and goings of law-abiding individuals, that feels like an overreach.
The American Civil Liberties Union calls the system “dangerously powerful and unregulated.” In a commentary penned this year, the ACLU says working with police departments, neighborhood watches and other private customers, Flock allows private camera owners to create their own “hot lists” that will generate alarms when listed plates are spotted. This broad data sharing is concerning.
The ACLU encourages communities considering contracts with Flock Safety to address concerns about how long data is kept, with whom data is shared and how law enforcement uses the data. That includes seeking the shortest possible data retention period and restricting the system to local use.
The operating policy approved by Dubuque City Council takes some steps to protect against potential abuses of the system, such as requiring that the cameras only be used by police as part of a criminal investigation. While City Council members generally said they were satisfied by these measures, Council Member David Resnick remained concerned that the system will store license plate data of residents for 30 days unless it has been deemed as evidence for an ongoing investigation.
It’s clear this technology could be a significant help to law enforcement. But the city’s agreement with the vendor should specify that the intent is not to create a comprehensive database tracking citizens who are not engaged in any wrongdoing.
