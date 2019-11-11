Thank you for printing Victor Davis Hanson’s Oct. 24 opinion column, “U.S. becoming more like China?” It summarized some concerns about China that the American public should know.
China has an economic goal, “Made in China 2025 and 2035” to become a more powerful competitor in world trade.
Some other resources that support Mr. Hanson’s column are books like “the China Questions,” edited by Jennifer Rudolph and Michael Szonyi; reporting by The Epoch Times on China’s organ harvesting and massive DNA database project; and “China’s Tech Supremacy,” by Cordelia Jenkins in the Financial Times.
Once again, The Telegraph Herald has proven to be an objective newspaper and raised questions on why it is important for Western people and politicians besides President Donald Trump to seriously pay attention and act wisely.