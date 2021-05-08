Let’s face it, to win a national political office in this country, you cannot just rely on party loyalists — which for the two major parties happen to each garner about 30% of the electorate. No, to really come out victorious, you need to appeal to the other 40% — the Independents! (The only thing is, even though it was the Independents that got them elected, too many politicians turn a deaf ear to them and only zero in on the pleas of the party faithful!)
There’s also an expression, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease.” In this case, the extremists in each major party keep pushing for more and more. For example, Democrat extremists want to greatly increase the number of immigrants coming across our southern border, even though there are millions of illegals already here; greatly increase the funding in the stimulus packages; greatly increase payments to the welfare system; greatly increase the influence of big government!
The Republican extremists, on the other hand, want to greatly restrict immigration; greatly reduce any stimulus payout; greatly reduce welfare programs; greatly reduce the influence of government! Sad to say, to ensure that, their loyalists are physically attacking government entities across this country to try to wrestle back control!
Speaking as a moderate Independent, I would like to reel in the extremists, and settle on a compromise — something in the middle of the road. (Because, without that, I can only envision politicians running this country into the ditch!)