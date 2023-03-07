I am happy to announce the internal promotion of one of our editors. Allie Hinga will move into the role of managing editor, and will oversee the local news team, supervising the reporting staff, and will continue to serve on the TH Editorial Board.

A native of the suburbs of Houston, Allie joined the TH on a full-time basis in April 2016. She served as the paper’s education reporter prior to being promoted to an editor role in late 2020.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

