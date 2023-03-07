I am happy to announce the internal promotion of one of our editors. Allie Hinga will move into the role of managing editor, and will oversee the local news team, supervising the reporting staff, and will continue to serve on the TH Editorial Board.
A native of the suburbs of Houston, Allie joined the TH on a full-time basis in April 2016. She served as the paper’s education reporter prior to being promoted to an editor role in late 2020.
Allie is a graduate of the University of Missouri who completed internships at the TH and The Kansas City Star, then worked at The Joplin (Mo.) Globe before coming to Dubuque. She has received multiple statewide reporting awards during her time at the TH, including the Jay P. Wagner Prize for Young Journalists and the Genevieve Mauck Stoufer Outstanding Young Iowa Journalist Award. Last year, she completed Iowa Newspaper Association’s Mores Media Fellowship for leadership development.
Allie lives in Dubuque with her husband, Alex Wankerl, and is a member of the board at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
I am excited for Allie to really dig into this enhanced leadership role. She’s a passionate believer in the importance of community journalism, and I know she’ll do a great job continuing to carry forth the strong TH legacy of local news coverage.
Allie will take the reins from Dustin Kass, who has been a leader in our newsroom for more than a decade. A Dubuque native, Dustin poured his heart and soul into the pursuit of community journalism. Those awards we rack up — like back-to-back years as top large newspaper in the state in general excellence and Newspaper of the Year for 2022, as well as award-winning COVID-19 coverage — happened on his watch and under his leadership. I’m sad to see him leave, but I’m glad he’s staying here in Dubuque as he joins Honkamp as content director. Dustin has been a great mentor to Allie, and I know he will be so proud to see her flourish in her new role.
New comic strip
With the end of the “Dilbert” comic strip in the TH (and pretty much every other newspaper), we have an opportunity to try something new in our lineup. This past week, we started running “Crabgrass” by Tauhid Bondia. “Crabgrass” is a strip about childhood friendship and its peaks and valleys. The main characters, Miles and Kevin, carry out their adventures and mischief in an ambiguous time before cellphones and the internet, and the strip finds a way to connect to the old and the young without alienating either.
We’ll try it out for a few weeks, and you can let me know what you think. I have already received some other reader suggestions, and perhaps we will do a trial run of a few options to see what readers like best. Drop me an email and share your thoughts.
Join us for good food and good conversation
This week brings our sixth in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This time, we will talk about safe neighborhoods, and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce serves as the event sponsor.
Our event will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., with a 6 p.m. presentation. Participants can anticipate an honest conversation aimed at identifying challenges, resources and opportunities related to safe neighborhoods. We have reached out to our key community stakeholders in this arena, including neighborhood associations, the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support, Dubuque Police Department and others.
I can promise you good conversation — and good food. For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com. We hope to see you there.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
