As we approach election day 2020, there remain many uncertainties. We don’t know what the full impact of COVID-19 will be. We do know, based on history, that seasonal flu will be with us. All credible science indicates the combination of these two viruses will most certainly be with us. It will definitely impact voter turnout because citizens may fear getting infected if they go to the polls.
Many voters have underlying conditions that increase their level of concern. This is a significant problem for the elderly, people with disabilities, and communities of color that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. A lot of Americans also depend on public transportation to get to the polls. All citizens must be given the opportunity to vote safely. Voting by mail allows all of us to participate. It also provides a paper trail to ensure accuracy. The option to vote by mail is paramount in this election. Without it, many will choose not to vote due to the pandemic. Research shows that voting by mail is secure.
We must ensure that every Iowan has access to vote by mail, and I encourage every Iowan to look up their county’s options as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.