Take a good look at the list of top and high priorities that the Dubuque City Council has set for the coming year, and you will see a vision for a city reaching for growth and improvement.
That some of those areas of focus are in parts of the city greatly deserving of attention is all the better.
City Council members recently approved a list of goals and priorities for the coming years, with a new focus on transportation, infrastructure and local amenities. The council updates its list of goals and priorities each year to give city staff direction on the projects toward which they should direct time and funding.
Three areas of attention we’re cheering are the development of Chaplain Schmitt Island, the reimagining of Comiskey Park and a commitment to opening and staffing Sutton Pool.
Progress on a redeveloped Chaplain Schmitt Island has happened incrementally over the past years. Now, DRA is ready to put the master plan into action.
Potential development on the island includes eventually adding an amphitheater behind Q Casino at the site of the former Iowa Greyhound Park, which will be demolished. Other ideas include upgrades to ballfields at McAleece Park & Recreation Complex, including better pedestrian access, a new concession stand and added greenery. Additional signage when entering Schmitt Island is another potential addition. One rendering shows a colorful Iowa sign near Mystique Community Ice Center.
Together, the components of the project will beautify the area while enhancing the tribute to veterans — especially Pearl Harbor hero the Rev. Aloysius Schmitt with the magnificent “Skyward” sculpture — and dip into the island’s untapped potential as a venue for recreation, reflection and tourism.
The plan will draw support from federal, state and local sources, some of which have already been secured. An undertaking of this magnitude calls on help from the whole community. Learn more at dradubuque.com/island.
Meanwhile, after delays and an increase in price, the city is moving forward with a $2.5 million makeover to improve Comiskey Park. The project is the first phase of a larger initiative to revitalize the North End park, and it will include the construction of a splash pad, a playground, a basketball court, additional seating, bike racks and pavilions.
This is exactly what Dubuque and this neighborhood need. Community investment in this well-used park could have a tremendous impact on a neighborhood with limited amenities. An improved gathering space could help build community in myriad ways.
It was in early 2020 that an event drew in North End neighborhood kids to help reimagine what the park could look like. Children and teens joined a nationally recognized architect as well as landscape artists and urban planners to help create a vision for the space. Bringing that vision to life is making good on a promise that the city cares about all its neighborhoods and residents.
On another note, it was disheartening when the city failed to open Sutton Pool this summer, pointing to a lack of staffing. Swimming pools rank at the top of community amenities in the eyes of children. Cutting in half the number of open public pools in Dubuque — on the heels of a year of diminished access in 2021 and complete closure of both pools in 2020 — was highly disappointing.
Council members agreed to make opening Sutton and staffing both pools a priority for 2023. That will mean developing a plan now to increase staffing for next summer. Pools are a key amenity for young families, and it’s good to see city officials commit to opening Sutton.
In addition to these three important projects is another priority that every citizen should be supporting.
Rightly topping the list of the city’s priorities is creating a strategy and action plan to bring air service back to Dubuque. Wednesday, Sept. 7, will see the last scheduled commercial flights out of Dubuque take off. To say filling this need is critical would be to understate its significance. Loss of air service is a crippling blow at a time when the community has growth and prosperity percolating on many fronts. All the wonderful amenities the city has to offer are diminished when newcomers are unable to come and go easily from our local airport.
City staff and City Council members got the priorities just right. Together, they sketch a framework that will continue to elevate Dubuque and address the needs of its citizens.
