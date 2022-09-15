We heard one of those songs that lingers for the day, and the lyric about the soldiers and the flowers and the long time passing and the graveyards, all these things, all now gone. We said we’d meet, finally. My old friend looked as I imagined he would.
He was tall, bending slightly at the shoulders, a graying ponytail slung under his Grand Teton cap. He still had a wisecrack for every place he inhabited, like a sequoia wondering how the others could keep so close to home. He opened for Toby Keith and John Anderson and, like Johnny Cash, he could sing, “I been everywhere man.”
Ever brothers, we refused the technicalities of blood relations, always feeling closer than family. It was time.
When I turned by campsite 32 at the Grant River Recreation area, he was standing at the edge of his permit space, across from the picnic table and away from his trailer’s awnings, moving like a blue heron. The Mississippi River was rolling nearby. Smells of weeds drafted across the wind.
“Park there!” He commanded, waving a hand. I waved back.
We were kids the last time, maybe 21. He wore a black long sleeve t-shirt that read ‘Legalize marinara’ on the front. The phrase so fit him it recalled the days 50 years earlier after one of our wild bunch lit the first rolled indiscretion. “Legal a half-hour from here,” I said, as if I knew anything about the topical controversy.
“How do you like my shirt?” he asked.
Did we ever agree that “Fifty years from now?” we’d harp upon memories lost and found, as if that was one fat chance we might have bet, our living to be elders.
Our time machine harkened, no it screamed while chugging us to our age of music festivals for hundreds of thousands, book burnings, campus riots, assassinations, civil rights and Vietnam, dove and hawk. Some of us went to war, some died, some were shadows and he and I, bonds like true believers.
I said he was the storyteller. He explained me: “You were our doc.” I nodded.
I told my old friend I was now three credits shy of my doctorate. He shook his head. “You have to do it,” he added.
“We raised each other,” he said, and I nodded again, knowing that we had done OK.
Tom spoke about the many jobs he’d had. We became lost in the number of things we’d done, from shoveling manure, each driving semis, me packing hams and him laying pipe, then he to concert stages and I to lecture halls.
“I worked for an asphalt company. We wrapped hot dogs and sausage in layers of aluminum foil and cooked that in the hot asphalt.” The lanky sequoia spoke of life as story, as if he’d witnessed the 12 from the Bible.
We 12 friends had gathered almost every weekend in those cities — on-fire days of the 1960s. Our Illinois high school at 6,000 was a kettle of short-fused stress. We spoke about the death-wish hovering then and a longing for experience and the joie de vivre or joy of life. The Doors sang about the fire and too many sang of peace and love, as if it was the reality, rather than of being poor and marginalized.
Four of us were dead now. We sat by the river, listened to the crickets chirp and remembered.
“Toby Keith wanted me to park in another spot one time. He walked away. I left my car where it was.” He snarled when he said the country music star’s name. I laughed. The musicians like my friend these days for his steel guitar.
Our faith lingered, the silences cha-cha’ed as we tried to remember how we survived the tumult of those times.
One friend died from the lifestyle, we kindly said, the taverns and the smoke; one was taken by cancer, a lifelong laborer in a body shop; one basketball player left riddled like a sponge fired over a grill, his passing a cancer of hopelessness; another of our athletic group suicided after being imprisoned for battery. Earmarks of recent misfortune shadowed some of us.
One had “Drifters” tattooed on his shoulder, decrying the traditional stability the WWII generation wanted us to embrace.
“We were illegitimate, weren’t we?” I said to my friend.
“That’s the word. We didn’t fit in anywhere.”
We ate sweet corn that late summer day as the flies danced across the breeze onto the table. We swatted at them as we had the tough experiences we shared. Group fights, in school, outside school, in sport, outside the mats. The nonsense and tribulations, more than one friend died after their return from Viet Nam. The thrum of a riverboat brought peace in its wake.
“I’m headed to Illinois, Starved Rock,” he said. We both knew this could be the last goodbye.
“I’ll catch you next year,” I said, as if that was a knowing of the future.
“Happy trails.” The Roy Rogers lyric echoed in our goodbye. We waved at our youth, and smiled at our age.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
