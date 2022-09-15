Trenkle
Contributed

We heard one of those songs that lingers for the day, and the lyric about the soldiers and the flowers and the long time passing and the graveyards, all these things, all now gone. We said we’d meet, finally. My old friend looked as I imagined he would.

He was tall, bending slightly at the shoulders, a graying ponytail slung under his Grand Teton cap. He still had a wisecrack for every place he inhabited, like a sequoia wondering how the others could keep so close to home. He opened for Toby Keith and John Anderson and, like Johnny Cash, he could sing, “I been everywhere man.”

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.