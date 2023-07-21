When the green door opened, the man with the black eye patch shuffled inside. With missing front teeth he seemed vulnerable but made a stern appearance and his ready smile comforted each easing face.
“My clothes are hanging on the clothes line,” he said as the thin, pouring rain splattered the threshold of the door.
“Well now your clothes will be extra clean,” the clerk behind the counter responded, pushing at papers on his white counter.
“Maybe they’ll be musty,” the clerk at the computer screen said as he spooned chicken bits on his plate.
It was breakfast time at the food mission in the pawn shop. The Rival crock steamed with chicken stew. The clerk at the computer screen pushed stew onto hamburger buns, then began to chew as he anticipated coming conversation.
When the elder ambled in with a plastic bag of DVDs, she addressed the host at the counter. The man with the eye patch stood behind her, searching the boxes of bread on the floor. The clerk said howdy, poured the DVDs onto the counter and added their number, one by one.
“What do you give for a DVD?” she asked, breakfast moving as if the economy’s stores of food had been depleted.
“I’ll give you fifty cents,” the host said, sobering each word in delivery as if an audience cared to follow the deal.
The rain drops formed faces at the windows and sang a melody about street life, a sluice of rhythm at the doorway, many shifting streams of dirty water. The man with the black patch wore a sleeveless, black T-shirt and his patch kept the sour but friendly accoutrement lively, one animated eye moving below his red bandana.
The woman picked up a pepper shaker at the counter, a foot from the clerk’s monotonous, counting hand.
“That’s old,” she said and the clerk nodded, almost a death knell in the nod, impassive and stark. Fifty cents for DVDs. No one asked the white haired elder why she needed the money: Rent, groceries, utilities, a cab ride ...
“What’s it made of?” she asked, friendly, accessible, amenable, but the clerk held to the somber mood.
Economies are falling, free food adds up, mission giveaways are fraught with charges an honest man carries. Sometimes the weight to run a mission is like the stone the man in hell keeps rolling up the hill only to watch as it rolls down, again and again. If the world had ends but it doesn’t and the clerk understood. As owner, he lacked either the luxury or the prosperity to engage in rancor or humor. He counted.
“It’s old,” she said to add to the talk, in fact, seemed like a wooden pepper shaker, she said, if she could judge by external appearances, but no one at a mission and no one at a pawn shop can afford external judgments. It is as the clerk said, “Rain falls on the just and unjust all the same.”
By now the man in black had scoured the dozen deep boxes of bread and rolls and filled a plastic bag.
He swung it now, untidy and happy with the gift.
“Take as much as you can carry,” a customer said, following the clerk’s advice about too much bread, worrying if time itself might sense desperation, that a mold would start, a cursed mold to ruin the gifts for the hungry.
When the old woman counted her change for the DVDs and filled her arms with loaves and rolls, a young man entered with a cell phone.
“What’s it worth?” he asked.
The clerk at the counter responded that he could give $20 — $30, tops. The young man said, “I bought it three days ago for $130!”
“Sorry, man,” the pony-tailed clerk said, “But I can get those all day at $60. I don’t have enough cash and ... heck, try across the street.”
What they say at weddings about something borrowed and something blue, that applies to a mission and a pawn shop. Young and old, Black and White, clean and edgy, all find the blues, seek the borrowings of another’s luck, each fomenting a script for a better road tomorrow.
Now the man with the eye patch walked out. The young man followed. Two bearded men came inside for stew, which they gobbled quickly, then left. At last, as the breakfast hour was ending, an old man with a blue shirt some sizes too small, taut at the arm pits, entered the establishment. He wore a faded, dirty blue cap. BARD was written on the lid. His arms palsied as he walked but he minded the etiquette of his age, bowing slightly to the remaining men in the store. Quickly, he filled his arms with bread then opened the door to the steady drizzle. Rain pours each day upon all these, each and every one who asks for little and gives more than anyone can say.