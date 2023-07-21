When the green door opened, the man with the black eye patch shuffled inside. With missing front teeth he seemed vulnerable but made a stern appearance and his ready smile comforted each easing face.

“My clothes are hanging on the clothes line,” he said as the thin, pouring rain splattered the threshold of the door.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.