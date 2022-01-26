Federal lawmakers representing the tri-state area shared their enthusiasm over the recent announcement that $829 million is being allocated for lock and dam modernization on the upper Mississippi River.
Indeed, an overhaul of the lock and dam system long has been sorely needed — and much more investment needs to be made in the years to come to really make a difference. Inland river transportation is a key economic driver. The Mississippi River locking system, which moves hundreds of millions of tons of U.S. grain, petroleum and coal, is aged and undersized.
The lock-and-dam structures in Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, were completed in the late 1930s. All three have stood for more than 80 years, despite being designed with only a 50-year life expectancy.
So to see such a significant federal investment in this Mississippi River network is certainly something to cheer about — even though the bulk of the money will go toward locks further downriver.
But it’s disingenuous to see U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson touting the “game-changing” investment when she voted against the infrastructure bill from which the funding comes.
Hinson was, in fact, vehement in her vocal opposition to the infrastructure bill, describing it as “tossing trillions of hard-working Americans’ money up in the air like Monopoly money. That’s Washington gamesmanship at its absolute worst and the very definition of chaos and dysfunction that Iowans sent me here to fight against.”
Yet Hinson was proud to join with her tri-state colleagues in Washington, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, as well as U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, of Missouri, to announce this wonderful allocation of funds for the lock and dam system. Hinson noted in a press release that she “helped lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in urging the administration to prioritize funding for these essential upgrades.”
But the $829 million came from the infrastructure bill — on which Hinson voted no.
Democrats Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos all voted for the bill. In fact, all Democrats in Congress did.
All but 19 Republican senators and 13 Republican representatives voted against it.
Republican Grassley didn’t vote no. He voted yes — specifically because he knows how important this investment in the locks and dams system is. Some in his party were critical of that position, but Grassley thought it was the right thing to do. “When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on,” Grassley said in a press release.
Roy Blunt, the Missouri Republican, didn’t vote no. He broke with party ranks because he thought it was critical for his state. “As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill ... includes much-needed funding for ports and waterways.”
The money will be used to modernize Lock and Dam No. 25 and for environmental restoration work at Lock and Dam No. 22, both of which are located along the Missouri-Illinois border. Other funds will be used for small-scale projects on the upper Mississippi.
As for Hinson, it’s a classic case of wanting to have it both ways. But she shouldn’t get to malign a piece of legislation and vote no on it, only to turn around and accept the accolades for helping to secure the money for infrastructure.