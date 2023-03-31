The good news for President Joe Biden is that his approval rating, as reported by a recent AP-NORC poll, stands at 38%. This is his second-worst rating in his presidency, slightly better than his 36% in July 2022. Yes, that is his “good” news. It should be worse.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval numbers are even lower.

Recommended for you

Gary Franks served three terms as

U.S. representative for Connecticut’s

5th District. @GaryFranks

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.