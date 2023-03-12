The Students First Act (House File 68) is creating two educational systems in Iowa. Although this opinion piece does not discuss all the differences that need to be addressed, it should provide enough examples for the taxpayers in Iowa to request their legislators address them.

1. Public schools are required to accept every student who lives in their district and keep them enrolled in the district; this is currently not true for nonpublic schools.

Recommended for you

Dawn Anderson Rascher graduated from Davenport, Iowa, schools and taught middle school and high school in Davenport for five years. She worked for the Mississippi Bend AEA for 14 years, later returning to Davenport as a high school teacher, science coordinator and director of equity and assessment for Davenport Community Schools. She has been part of several Iowa Department of Education site teams that visited school districts as part of the audit process required in Iowa Code.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.