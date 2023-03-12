The Students First Act (House File 68) is creating two educational systems in Iowa. Although this opinion piece does not discuss all the differences that need to be addressed, it should provide enough examples for the taxpayers in Iowa to request their legislators address them.
1. Public schools are required to accept every student who lives in their district and keep them enrolled in the district; this is currently not true for nonpublic schools.
Here is a specific example: When I taught in a public high school, one of my students was recruited for an athletic scholarship. This student and his/her family made the decision to attend the private high school. After a theft incident on the team, the student was told he/she could no longer attend the private high school and would need to re-enroll in the public school.
The Student First Act states in Section 7 10.a (page 8): “This section shall not be construed to authorize the state or any political subdivision of the state to exercise authority over any nonpublic school or construed to require a nonpublic school to modify its academic standards for admission or educational program in order to receive payment from a parent or guardian using funds.”
The Student First Act does not require the nonpublic school to accept and continue to enroll any student. By not specifically addressing which students are accepted and retained in the nonpublic schools, the decision of school choice is taken away from the parents and given to the nonpublic schools — which is not what legislators have stated is the primary purpose of the Student First Act.
2. There are state curriculum requirements that every public school district in Iowa must teach, such as, state standards, career/technical, bullying. In addition, there are other requirements in Iowa code, including teacher certification for specific courses, professional development and bullying instruction for staff and students. Every public school district is held accountable by the Iowa Department of Education for meeting these requirements.
To meet these state requirements, public school districts are required to complete reports, go through online audits, and site visits from the Iowa Department of Education. Any public school district that does not meet all of these requirements is required to work with the Department of Education to correct them.
Again, Section 7 10.a (page 8) of the Student First Act does not require nonpublic schools to “modify its academic standards for admission or educational program.” Why are there different requirements, expectations, support and consequences for public and nonpublic schools if both are receiving taxpayer money?
3. The legislators have introduced House Study Bill 138 that would make any state-required assessments optional for nonpublic students. However, every public school student would be required to take all state-required assessments.
Are the state-required assessments not valid or reliable for nonpublic students?
Do these assessments discriminate against nonpublic students? If the answer to either of these two questions is “Yes”, then why is the state requiring the use of assessments for any student that are not valid, reliable and discriminate?
These three examples show how current legislation is creating two educational systems in Iowa: one for public students and one for nonpublic students. Iowa has a strong educational system. Why make changes in requirements, expectations, support and consequences that have been successful and make these changes for only one group of students?
It is the taxpayers of Iowa that are paying for the bill(s) at a cost of $341 million per year when fully implemented. I am asking my legislators in Scott County to explain to me why two different educational systems are being created. I am also asking my legislators to make all requirements, expectations, support and consequences the same for public and nonpublic students, creating one strong educational system, not two separate ones.
I encourage all taxpayers in Iowa to reach out to their legislators and do the same.
Dawn Anderson Rascher graduated from Davenport, Iowa, schools and taught middle school and high school in Davenport for five years. She worked for the Mississippi Bend AEA for 14 years, later returning to Davenport as a high school teacher, science coordinator and director of equity and assessment for Davenport Community Schools. She has been part of several Iowa Department of Education site teams that visited school districts as part of the audit process required in Iowa Code.
