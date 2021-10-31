There’s a song from 1953 by artist Kitty Kallen, called “Little Things Mean a Lot”. One of the verses says, “Give me your hand when I’ve lost the way. Give me your shoulder to cry on. Whether the day is bright or gray, give me your heart to rely on. Send me the warmth of a secret smile. To show me you haven’t forgot. Now and forever, that always and ever. Little things mean a lot.”
Though this song came out nearly 70 years ago, there is something very appropriate about these lyrics today. COVID has created many challenges to our community and world. Now, more than ever, we must do those “little things” to show our support and care for each other through our words and actions.
Being supportive is important for everyone, but especially for family, friends, co-workers and those in our communities who live with brain health issues. Notice, we didn’t say “mental illness” and instead said “brain health”? Those words are so “little” but mean a lot. The negative stigma associated with brain health issues is very prevalent and needs to be eliminated in our community, state and world. Some 50 million Americans have diagnosed brain health issues. Many of us need support and care.
How many times have you (knowingly or unknowingly) said, “That person is a crazy!” Or “my friend is going off the deep end!” Or “I sure hope nobody in my family gets connected to a mentally ill person!” These are all examples of the everyday language that many of us use when we describe someone who has a brain health concern. Little words … but a powerfully negative message.
Another small but equally negative habit is calling someone by that person’s brain health diagnosis. “Oh, he’s schizophrenic” or “Yep, she’s OCD.” That’s a label that creates a stigma for that disease. Would you say “My mother-in-law is cancerous”? Or would you say “I am arthritic”? No, you would not call yourself or others by your/their physical illness diagnosis. That is not who you or they are.
The stigma that surrounds “mental illness” keeps people from looking for help and treatment. Feelings of shame, weakness and trying to “power through it” are all emotions that keep people from seeking help for their brain health concerns.
Little things mean a lot, and local grassroots groups like Brain Health Now use personal outreach, marketing, advertising and social media to change the mindsets present in so many Iowans. The stigma that is connected to words such as mental illness and mental health keep people from seeking the help they need.
You can make a difference. Change the words you use when you talk about brain health. Reach out to friends and family who need that “hand to hold or shoulder to lean on.” Have conversations to begin a process of understanding and healing.
Volunteer. Donate. Look for resources for those who need them. Seek help for yourself when you need it. These two websites are a great place to start: www.brainhealth-now.org and www.ecriowa.org.
“Now and forever, that always and ever. Little things mean a lot.”