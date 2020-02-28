The election this year is going to determine the future of our country as we know it. It is crucial that everyone who is eligible to vote goes to the polls to exercise their power to influence the future.
Many voters may find they are ineligible to vote due to a recent move or some other reason. You can avoid this by checking your voter registration status. This is easily done at Voter.org; this site will allow you to check your eligibility to vote. If necessary, you can also register there if needed. I urge you to check your status.
We need every eligible voter; this election is too important. Most important is to vote.