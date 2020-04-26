I am not really sure where to even start this year. I usually begin by saying each year we come together on Workers Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives while performing their job. This year, we will not be coming together. This year, we will be having a virtual ceremony to honor our brothers and sisters who have been lost while on the job, and observing “social distancing.”
There has been a lot on my mind lately. The safest place for our workers right now is at home. However, I realize that many workers are considered vital to keep our country running. I understand this to some level, but it seems to me that many of the construction projects and manufacturing facilities that are considered essential are performing work that, although it needs to be completed at some point, is not in my opinion essential.
If someone gets a piece of equipment a couple months later than expected, would this be the end of the world? Would it be that big of a deal if a building remodel takes an extra couple of months to ensure the safety of working people?
I realize that this is my opinion, and not everyone agrees. I believe strongly that worker safety should always be of the highest priority, whether because of a hurried schedule, complacency, neglect, or as in this case, a virus. The working class people in the United States are the backbone of this country, and everything would grind to a halt without our labor.
This year, 63 workers lost their lives in performance of their jobs in the state of Iowa. I say this every year, but this number is unacceptable. We must do better. This year they changed reporting; in the past, some accidents were not reported as work-related. I believe this change is the right thing to do. If you are performing your job and are killed, you should be counted as a workplace fatality.
This pandemic has not been all horrible news. I have been involved in a coalition of organizations to help distribute groceries to people who are affected by the virus. It has been amazing the amount of support we have received from the community, including from volunteers, donors and agencies helping coordinate everything. It has been heartwarming to be involved in this effort.
The helping organizations are too many to list them all. But to be sure, one organization could not do this alone, it takes a village.
In closing, I would just like to repeat that the safest place to be right now is at home. Everyone stay safe. When all of this is over and our lives go back to normal, please be aware that there are still hazards in the workplace. Be aware of these hazards and make every effort to stay safe, including wearing all of the proper protective equipment and following safety rules. These workplace safety rules were put in place to protect you.