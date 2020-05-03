The closure of the Flexsteel Industries Inc. manufacturing operation after 84 years in Dubuque marks the end of an era.
As the hometown of the global company, a name synonymous with quality furniture, there was great pride in workmanship at the Flexsteel plant and had been for decades. The hearts of community members go out to the 213 people who will lose their jobs.
What made Wednesday’s news particularly devastating was that this was a hurdle the Dubuque community thought it had already overcome.
In the fall of 2016, Flexsteel officials announced plans to close its aging Dubuque factory and began to consider proposals from communities, including Dubuque, wanting to host its new facility. Knowing that more than 200 jobs were on the line, local officials of public and private entities sharpened their pencils and fashioned an intricate package of incentives worth more than $10 million from local and state sources.
It was three years ago this month that Flexsteel officials announced the decision to invest $28 million in a new facility on Seippel Road. Dubuque breathed a collective sigh of relief.
At the time, some taxpayers complained about the level of public investment. The answer to those complaints at the time was that it would be worth it to keep the Flexsteel factory here.
Even though the company has said it will permanently shutter its new Dubuque facility, perhaps as early as June, trying to retain Flexsteel was the right thing to do.
That the business faltered doesn’t make the incentives a bad investment. It was the right call to do everything possible to keep those jobs here. Now, as Flexsteel’s financial situation prompts the plant closure, the company will not realize the incentives. Loans, tax abatement and other pieces were contingent on Flexsteel retaining the jobs for at least five years. Because the plant is closing, the incentives won’t get paid out. That’s the kind of measured economic incentives — tied to accountability — the city and state should allocate.
The community is left with a nearly new manufacturing plant and 213 unemployed workers. In the midst of a pandemic that already has driven Dubuque County unemployment over the 20% mark, these are frightening times.
Dubuque has been through rough periods before. From having had the highest unemployment in the nation in 1983, the city grew and diversified to have one of the most envied economies of cities this size. That happened because people worked together without worrying about who was getting the credit. Leaders in public and private entities stepped up to partner for success.
To the Flexsteel employees and their families, we wish you Godspeed in finding new work. Know that the community stands with you. Dubuque has rallied before, and it will rally again.